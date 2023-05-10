We may be focused on work and responsibilities, but today's energy-zapping cosmic weather may make it difficult to get anything done. If we want to be effective today, we'll need to curb some of our ambition and avoid overcommitting or overworking ourselves.
We should be realistic about how much we can accomplish and when. We should also consider the role of teamwork in reaching our goals. Sometimes it's best to enlist the help of others rather than doing everything on our own. All that said, it's a great time to plan and strategize how we want to move forward.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19)
Be mindful of jumping headfirst into projects and commitments, as you can easily overwhelm yourself now. Give yourself space to rest, ask for support or realign with your priorities.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)
Don't let your fears get in the way of something you really want to do. Craft a plan of action and take it step by step. Believe in yourself, too.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
Sharing what you have with others is a noble act, but there can be such a thing as spreading yourself too thin. Prioritize your me-time today.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)
There might be a lot for you to do today. Consider what you can put on the backburner for now.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)
Creating an efficient daily routine or developing better time-management habits can help you feel more productive. Meanwhile, clear communication can resolve problems.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
Don't allow your gifts or talents to go unappreciated.
Make sure you are getting your due.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
You're a person who often does much for others. Today, what are you going to do for yourself?
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
If you have criticism to offer, make sure that it's constructive. Too, not every opinion needs to be publicly shared.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
You may be tempted to spend more than you should today. Try your best to resist the urge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
You may be in an irritable mood today. Avoid taking it out on others. Seek out some joy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
You may not have a ton of energy right now. Give yourself time to regroup or recover.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)
Don't assume that people can read your mind or pick up on subtle hints. Speak up and ask for what you need.
FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY
You're enthusiastic and ambitious. You don't waste time waiting for good things to happen to you.
Instead, you go out and make those things happen.
While there may be those who are intimidated by you, most people admire and respect your hustle.
They recognize that you're the person who's going to get the job done and succeed every time. Even if you lose or fail, you still know how to bounce back and come out a winner. This year, you're encouraged to spread your wings and take a leap of faith.
Birthdate of: Linda Evangelista, model; Halston Sage, actress; Dallas Roberts, actor.