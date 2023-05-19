In the coming months, there may be something to look forward to, thanks to the fresh, juicy energy from today's new moon. With this phase of the lunar cycle being an optimal time to set goals, today offers us the opportunity to plant seeds for our next project or objective. Areas that we'll be focused on growing may include romance and relationships, financial security, art and culture, and our overall quality of life.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19)
A new financial opportunity may soon arrive, or maybe you'll be focusing more on growing your income. Greater security is within reach.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)
Self-fulfillment is the goal, as you work to deepen your relationship with yourself and your purpose. Any choices you make going forward will have your own best interest at heart.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
You may be leaving an old way of life behind. This will pave the way for a more gratifying human experience.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)
New friends await you. Maybe you'll play a more influential role in your community. If you've struggled with connecting in the past, you can finally find a place where you belong.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)
You might have a shot at scoring your dream job, or perhaps you're on par to receive recognition for amazing talent or contributions. Either way, there's someone looking out for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
New horizons, experiences and adventures lie before you. Getting to them might take a leap of faith.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
You may be ready to conquer old fears or habits that have been keeping you stuck in place. Liberate yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Joining forces with the right people will help you to succeed. Who do you want on your team?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
Your wellness comes into focus now, giving you the opportunity to make needed improvements.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
Open your heart, Cap, and let the love in. Whether it's romance that you're looking for, creative inspiration or more passion in your life, you're about to be very excited.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
Stability, family, peace of mind. These are the areas of your life where you can expect things to change for the better.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)
Everything's aligning for you to put a brilliant plan into motion. Consider the skills you need to develop or the people you need to connect with.
FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY
You get along well with others and understand the value of teamwork.You have brilliant ideas and an enterprising approach to life. You're always thinking ahead, ready for your next opportunity. You are an excellent communicator and never shy about sharing what's on your mind. You also appreciate learning from others. This year, you're in for an exciting new chapter in your life.
Birthdate of: Sam Smith, singer-songwriter; Grace Jones, model/singer; Rohan Marley, entrepreneur.