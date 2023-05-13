Today's chilled-out vibes lend us a more relaxing and enjoyable experience than we've had over the past few days. There's an easiness in the air that's good for catching extra z's or having some laidback fun. Arts, culture and entertainment will be high on the list of things to do. The day is also sweet for romance, making it a great time for a date. Overall, we're encouraged to do what we can to tend to our emotional well-being, whether that means pampering ourselves, spending time with folks we love or anything else that nourishes us on the inside and out.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19)
Staying home to rest and relax might be the best thing for you. If you feel a need to stay busy, handling home-related tasks can be productive.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)
You may be in the mood to mix and mingle. It's the perfect time for attending a party, catching a movie with a friend or playing a pickup game in the park.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
If you're looking for employment, you could make headway today. Meanwhile, if you're on the clock, expect to close out the day on a high note.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)
You're feeling adventurous today. Get outdoors. Hit the road. Explore to your heart's content.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)
It's a good time to focus on what you're feeling and do what's necessary to take care of your emotional health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
A double date with your partner or a low-key gathering with your friends might be right up your alley.
Good company is what you need.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
You might need to put the fun and games on hold for now so you can take care of your responsibilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Enjoying a date night or a small, romantic getaway with someone special might be on your agenda.
Love is definitely in the air.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
You may be moved to connect with family or do something kind for someone you love. Open up your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
There's romantic fun to be had today. Send your partner a flirty message. Ask someone out on a date.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
Organizing, cleaning, tending to your finances — these items are most likely at the top of your list.
Clear out the clutter. Wrap up unfinished business.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)
Creative play is good for your mind and soul. Sing, dance, make art. Reconnect with the kid inside you.
FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY
You would move mountains for the people you love.
You don't shy away from vulnerability — you draw strength from it. Heartfelt connections are what you live for the most. You teach the rest of us how to bravely wear our hearts on our sleeves. You're emotionally astute and intellectually sharp. You're tenderhearted, but you're also incredibly strong. Intuition is your guide, and your passions are a source of your motivation.
Birthdate of: Dennis Rodman, former professional basketball player; Debby Ryan, actress/singer; Harvey Keitel, actor.