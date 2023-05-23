There's some contentious energy permeating the air today. If we don't want to engage in emotional theatrics and petty bickering, we'll need to be mindful of letting our ego and insecurities get the better of us. We're encouraged to employ compassion and understanding in our interactions with others. With tensions running high, today gives us an opportunity to consider how we normally handle conflict and opt to choose a better way. On the positive side, our drive may be noticeably higher, which can help us achieve a great deal. We'll just need to be mindful of taking on too much.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19)
Don't let the sparkle of a flash sale or a shiny new object tempt you into making an impulse buy. Save your dough.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)
You might not have much patience for others today, but patience is exactly what you'll need.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
Be mindful of jumping to conclusions or assuming you have all the answers today. Take your time. Gather the facts. Think things through.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)
Try not to overcommit your time today, especially in terms of helping or supporting others. You need time that's just for you.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)
Before you say 'yes' to that new opportunity or partnership, make sure it's something you really feel good about. Meanwhile, don't neglect your need for rest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
There are just some aspects of life that you can't
control or fix. Focus on the things you have the power to change or improve. Ask friends for support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
You don't have to compete or keep up with others to prove how awesome you are. All you need to do is be yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
You might have a schedule that's a little too full.
Perhaps it's time to book yourself a vacation or take some paid time off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
You may need to be more realistic about how much you can accomplish. Instead of adding stuff to your to-do list, consider any items you can afford to drop.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
Take care not to be too inflexible or uncooperative today. Success lies in the power of teamwork.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
You may need to exercise your boundaries with someone. Consider it a form of self-care.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)
Stress levels could be higher than usual today. Time spent outdoors or doing an activity you enjoy can bring some relief.
FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY
You're passionate, driven and fearless. You don't sweat the small stuff, because you're too busy looking at the big picture. If there's something you want, you just go for it. You have your own unique style and flair. When you set a goal, you not only aim for the stars, but you also usually reach them. People admire you because you've got guts.
Birthdate of: Ryan Coogler, filmmaker/producer; Melissa McBride, actress; Jewel, singer/actress.