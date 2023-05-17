We might feel incredibly focused and driven today, which is just the kind of energy that we need to accomplish our goals. The cosmos lend us the determination, confidence and resourcefulness that we need to succeed. We may be inspired to make big moves and decisions today, and if we play our cards right, it could lead to a big win. However, we may need to be mindful of being overambitious with our plans, as we could end up getting more than we bargained for. Opportunities abound, but we'll need to look before we leap.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19)
There may be room to create new alliances for the sake of professional and personal growth. Make sure those you align with are legit.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)
You're charged up and ready to let nothing stand in your way of reaching goals. Go for the gold, but be mindful of stepping on others to get there.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
Sometimes you have to admit when something's just not meant for you.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)
With your star power on the rise, you're encouraged to overcome any fears that you might have of being in a more visible position, making new friends or putting yourself out there.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)
Opportunities and public acclaim may be at your doorstep.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
If you want to grow, you must let go of the need to control everything. Embracing the support and encouragement of others will help you loosen up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
No playing small, Libra. Having an unshakeable confidence in yourself will get you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Don't allow what went wrong in the past to block your happiness now, especially when it comes to falling in love or building new relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
You often like to say 'yes' to new projects and opportunities, often having a lot going on at once. However, you'll find that success will come from moderation, patience and planning.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
There's hardly anything that you can't accomplish, thanks to how strong and determined you are. But don't discount the power of a team.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
It's important to have standards. However, take care that you're not being too judgmental of others.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)
You might be fired up with ideas. As you work on them, avoid cutting corners.
FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY
You're a dynamic doer. You set a goal, and you reach for the stars. You're not the type to let a setback discourage you. You don't falter in the face of a difficulty. It's your fearlessness and ingenuity that always sees you through. You're sharp, confident and authentically you. You stand out in the crowd because you never play small. Your approach to life is go hard or go home.
Birthdate of: Nikki Reed, actress/entrepreneur; Tony Parker, former pro basketball player; Trent Reznor, musician/singer.