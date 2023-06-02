The day starts off a bit bumpy, which might feel akin to riding an emotional rollercoaster. Though by the evening, the air feels a lot smoother, allowing for us to relax and regroup before tomorrow's high-powered full moon. Creative work is supported now, as is intimacy and heartfelt connections. It could be a great time for visiting family, going on a date with someone we fancy, or giving back to people in need. After a stressful couple of days, the evening is also ideal for doing anything that helps to calm the body and mind, like doing nothing at all.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19)
Staying connected to your loved ones will give you your get-up-and-go today. Meanwhile, is there someone you need to forgive?
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)
Having a heart-to-heart with your partner, sibling or friend could lead to something positive.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
You can experience success with financial- or business-related matters today. If you're working on anything creative or meaningful to you, you'll feel especially productive.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)
If you're feeling giddy, or at least hopeful about love, don't question it too much. Go with it.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)
Spending quiet time at home or with yourself may be exactly what you need.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
You need friends who fill your cup as much as you fill theirs. If you have such a connection, give gratitude.
Also, asking for what you need can help you create these relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
The good that you've done for others could be repaid to you in some way, perhaps with recognition or a show of appreciation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Take the time today to acknowledge how gifted or amazing you are. You'll feel good about yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
Do you have a healthy outlet for releasing negative feelings? If the answer is no, you're encouraged to find one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
Make a date with a friend. Catch up with them on the phone. The conversation will be therapeutic.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
As you work to help others or make a difference, your impact may inspire others to do the same.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)
Let yourself be free, whether it's in how you express yourself or taking time to step away and enjoy the view.
FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY
Love and togetherness give you fuel. Your emotional IQ is high, and your loyalty runs deep. You teach the rest of us the power of compassion and how to find strength in vulnerability. You can be tender and gentle, but you also possess a great deal of inner strength. When life gets you down, it doesn't take long for you to get back up again. Thanks to the idealist and unabashed romantic that lives within you, your passion and optimism never stop. This year, self-care is a must.
Birthdate of: Morena Baccarin, actress; Justin Long, actor; Awkwafina, actress-comedian.