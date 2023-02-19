The ice hasn’t been ideal for fishing in southeast Wisconsin lately.
“It’s been an unseasonably warm winter with high variation in temperatures,” said Benjamin Heussner, fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“Conditions are currently unsafe,” he said, noting several accidents related to ice fishing around the state.
Heussner, who has been a fisheries biologist assigned to Waukesha County for close to 30 years, said the current emphasis at the DNR is on safety.
“Use extreme caution if proceeding with any ice fishing or any on-the-ice activities,” he said, noting that some rivers are starting to open up in southern Wisconsin.
The fishing season typically closes the first Sunday in March and reopens in May, according to Heussner.
Still, fishing enthusiasts have options.
Pan fishing and some open water fishing are available, including the Rock River. Earlier this week Heussner said he observed some shore fishing around the area.
Shore fishing is available in Washington County at Hasmer Lake and in Waukesha County at Lac La Belle, Pewaukee Lake, Menomonee Park, Ottawa Lake, Paradise Springs, Lower Phantom and Little Muskego, according to the Wisconsin DNR website.
What to look for when ice fishing is possible
In general, experts advise that there is no safe ice.
A general rule of thumb is that 4 inches of solid ice is needed for walking and 6 inches for small ATVs, according to Heussner, who stressed the figures are not scientifically based.
He added rules vary on Waukesha County lakes.
“Some have local ordinances that do not allow for any vehicle traffic,” said Heussner, who said it is best to check with area police departments or municipalities online to confirm rules.
“There are a couple of lakes that do allow vehicles: Pewaukee Lake, Ottawa Lake and Pretty Lake,” he said.
For full-size vehicles, Heussner recommends venturing out on the ice only if there’s a foot or more.
“Another word of caution, when you’re going on a lake, it helps to do your homework. Talk to the local bait shops. Talk to anybody that you can that may live on the lake. Make observations as ice forms. Ice conditions can vary throughout a system,” Heussner said.
Current is another big issue to note, he said.
“Also be mindful of springs. A lot of times an established spring flow can cause weak ice conditions,” Heussner said.
When preparing personal safety equipment, Heussner said to remember flotation clothing and devices.
He said flotation jacket or pants can be helpful, as well as a throwable flotation device.
Ice picks with bungee cords for around the neck can be used to stab and grab the ice in the event of a fall through the ice, according to Heussner, who stressed that if a fall does occur to try to stay calm.
“Don’t hyperventilate. You’ll exhaust your energy,” he said.
For those still hoping to ice fish this season, northern parts of the state may offer opportunities, according to Heussner.
“They still have a good month in the very north of Wisconsin. There could be some decent ice conditions,” he said.
Fishing trends
Overall, Heussner said area fishing reports have been good.
“Those who have been able to get out have reported good game and pan fish,” he said.
And the sport continues to draw many participants, Heussner said.
“There’s a lot of interest in angling, ice fishing. The best measure would be the number of anglers observed, and that has been good,” he said. “There are a lot of opportunities for both game fish and pan fish throughout the entire state.”
The sport provides an economic boost for area businesses, including restaurants and lodging, Heussner said.
“People do tend to get cabin fever in winter. It’s a way to get out and get fresh air and get exercise,” he said. Many winter anglers do harvest the fish, as colder temps offer “a nice opportunity to keep your fish fresh,” Heussner said.
“There’s also catch-and-release anglers out there as well,” he said.
Ice fishing techniques
When conditions are right for fishing on ice, here are some tips for ice fishing in Wisconsin, from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: The most common species caught in the winter are bluegill, perch, walleye and northern pike. Note: Minnows are illegal on some lakes. Check regulations before you fish.
■ Bluegill — Try fishing in shallow bays where the water is about 4 to 8 feet deep. For bait, try a teardrop lure tipped with live insect larvae.
■ Yellow perch — Jig for perch at 35 feet. For bait, try small, live minnows or weighted ice flies and insect larvae.
■ Walleye — They are found along the shorelines and in shallow bays. Tip-ups rigged with minnows are the best technique.
■ Northern pike — Fish shallow bays with large live minnows on a tip-up in 4 to 12 feet of water.
Source: dnr.wisconsin.gov
Ice safety tips
Whether heading out on the ice this year or next, here are some safety suggestions from the Wisconsin DNR:
■ Carry essential safety gear. This includes ice claws or picks, a cellphone in a waterproof case, a life jacket and a length of rope.
■ Dress warmly in layers.
■ Don’t go alone. Head out with friends or family, carry a cellphone and make sure someone knows where you are and when you are expected to return.
■ Don’t travel in unfamiliar areas and don’t travel at night.
■ Avoid inlets, outlets or narrows that may have current that can cause thin ice.
Source: dnr.wisconsin.gov