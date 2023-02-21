KEWASKUM — The roots of Geidel’s Piggly Wiggly are deep in the history of the village. Its story spans almost 150 years, five generations and three locations.
Nicolas Marx owned a simple grocery store/saloon in 1876, just two buildings west of the railroad tracks. Five years later, Marx was selling more than groceries — including cigars, wine and liquor.
His son, John, succeeded his father as owner in 1911. He would operate it at the same location until 1926, when he joined the newly formed Independent Grocers Alliance. In its new location two blocks down in the former Citizens State Bank, John Marx and his son, Harold “Mixie,” continued a full line of groceries at the John Marx IGA. They later added fresh produce and some refrigerated and frozen items, in addition to a wide variety of IGA-brand items.
Enter the next generation in 1956, when Harold Marx and his wife, Eleanor, took over ownership of the business.
After purchasing and razing seven buildings in 1962, the couple moved across the street and opened the Marx IGA Foodliner.
Three years later, the store went through another change, becoming Marx’s Sentry Foods.
During its fourth generation, ownership was turned over in 1976 to the couple’s daughter and sonin law. Judy and Bill Geidel would operate the store for six more years at that location, when they acquired the lease on a rival store in 1982 and moved the business off Main Street.
Their son, Mike, took ownership in 2000 as the first member of the store’s fifth generation.
“I started working at the store when I was in eighth grade, in 1976,” Mike Geidel said. “My grandfather said it was time for me to learn how to bag. I’ve been in the business since I was 14 — for 46 years.”
“I’ve been planning to retire for five years. It’s going to be different. I love my job and it’s going to be a big change. I’ll be thinking about the store. I’ll be doing something, but I don’t know what,” he said, but added that he’s looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren.
Mike Geidel will turn the store over to his cousin, Aaron Laatsch, with a ribbon cutting on Feb. 26.
Laatsch and his wife, Amy, met in high school while working at the store. Their daughters, Alexi and Olivia, also work at the store.
“We’re fortunate to have a great relationship and the support of the community,” Laatsch said. “We have a great staff. Some of our managers have been with the store for 25 to 30 years. The store’s success would not be possible without our co-workers.”