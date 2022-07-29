HARTFORD — It’s Mike Hermann Day in Hartford. The Common Council announced that July 29 would be named in the Parks & Recreation Department director’s honor to celebrate his last day before retiring after 38 1/2 years working for the city.
“It is quite an honor to have the council make that announcement to me, and acknowledge that the things that I’ve done have meant a lot to the community.” said Hermann. “For that to be done for making my last day at work that acknowledgment and that recognition is a very nice honor.”
Both Hartford Mayor Tim Michalak and City Administrator Steve Volkert echoed that sentiment, and acknowledged that the day is pretty bittersweet for Hartford.
“I’m happy and sad in regards to Mike Hermann,” said Michalak. “I’m very happy in the fact he is going to enjoy a wonderful retirement and has a great family. I’m sad at the fact that is is truly a loss to the city when you lose that level of expertise and the work ethic that he represents.”
“It’s a great accomplishment and recognition of a great employee who has been with the city of Hartford for 38 1/2 years,” said Volkert. “He started in a lesser role then became the parks and recreation director. I liken it to Robin Yount spending his whole career with the Milwaukee Brewers. He has done a great job with projects over the years, from the development of the Rec Center in the current location in 2000, and the VMAC in 2016.”
Michalak and Volkert further praised Hermann for his management style and willingness to take on many tasks while working for the city.
“He is a motivator, he’s a hard worker and a phenomenal manager who has done a wonderful job for the city of Hartford for a number of years,” said Michalak.
“He is a jack-of-all-trades, and done a great job,” said Volkert. “Mike oversaw five different divisions in the department, taxi, parks, recreation, building maintenance and cemeteries, and has been a great manager, and a great public servant.”
Hermann said that he is thankful to have had a career where he got to work on projects that he cared about, like the Rec Center, VMAC and parks, that improved the quality of life for residents of Hartford. More importantly, though, he said, have been all the wonderful people, businesses and volunteer groups he has had the chance to work and spend time with over his career.
“It’s always the people in the end, and those opportunities to work with the community,” said Hermann.
Now that he is retiring, Hermann said that he plans to spend more time doing the leisure activities he enjoys, like fishing, cross country skiing and biking.
“I enjoy a lot of different things, so it’s going to open up my time schedule to do a lot of that, again, without the pressures of rushing it in, in between work and everything else that’s going on,” said Hermann.
If you see Hermann today, wish him well in his retirement, and from all of us at the Daily News, congratulations.