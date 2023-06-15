JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced on Wednesday that they have started a fundraiser to establish a K-9 program, following unanimous approval from the Jackson Village Board to do so on Tuesday night.
“After receiving the unanimous approval from the Village Board, our goal is to add a fully trained German Shepherd to our team,” said a Facebook post from the Jackson Police Department. “The K-9 will assist with locating illegal drugs, finding missing/lost persons, criminal apprehensions, and to promote community partnerships.”
According to the post, they have set a fundraising goal of $100,000 to both establish the program and provide ongoing funding that is outside of their general budget. Donations can be made both online, by visiting tinyurl.com/yckhjsa7; in person at the Jackson Police Department, N168-W19851 Main St.; or sent via mail.
For donations sent via mail, address them to: Jackson PD K-9 Unit N168-W19851 Main St. Jackson, WI 53037 “I don’t know if it will take two months or two years to raise the money, but we are excited to get started,” said Jackson Police Chief Ryan Vossekuil in the post. “Adding a trained police K-9 Unit will be truly impactful for public safety in Jackson.”