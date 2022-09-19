JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced that the department and Wanakia Wildlife were able to help one of Washington County’s feathered friends on Friday, after a resident living on Parkview Drive reported an injured owl near their property.
According to the post on the Jackson Police Department Facebook page, officer Oswald was sent to the scene where he found a great horned owl with a wing injury that made it unable to fly.
He was able to contain the bird, by placing a laundry basket over it, until Marty Thompson, the founder, executive director and wildlife rehabilitator for Wanakia Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center, was able to arrive.
“She’s a pretty big girl. She was up, standing and looking at us, but we were able to get her out from underneath the laundry basket and get her in a kennel cab,” said Thompson. “From the reports that the police department had told us, and from the person that I think had initially called them, was that she just wasn’t flying.”
According to Thompson, the owl does have a droop to her left wing, but she doesn’t know yet whether the owl has a broken bone or some other sort of injury.
“She does not want to use the wing, and it seems like there could also be something going on in the shoulder area,” said Thompson. “I don’t feel an obvious break, which could be good or which could be bad.”
She added that the owl has an appointment on Monday afternoon with a wildlife veterinarian to get radiographs done so that the injury can be determined.
According to Thompson, if there is a break that can be fixed, the owl will stay at Wanakia before being released back into the wild for a couple months.
“Bird bones do heal much faster than mammal bones do, but by the time the bone heals, because of the atrophy, we have to recondition the bird,” said Thompson. “But, experience tells us that if it’s not something obvious, like it could be a break too close to a joint that the vets can’t fix, then we would only have her over the weekend.”
Currently, the owl’s disposition has changed from this morning after getting some fluids, food and pain medication.
“She’s pretty nasty … she knows how to use her talons and her beak. She knows how to use those,” said Thompson. “She’s in enemy territory, we’re predators to her, so she’s pretty nasty.”
The owl will stay with Thompson at Wanakia over the weekend, and hopefully after some more fluids, food and medication the owl will be a little more friendly.