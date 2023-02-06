Jenkins begins series of ‘giving back’ donations to government orgs

WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins dropped off a “thank you” card to the West Bend Fire Department last week and a donation for the Fire Department’s Free Smoke Alarm program.
The charitable stop was the first in a series of giving back and donations that Jenkins plans as he approaches the end of his term as West Bend’s mayor.
“I was trying to think of a way to end my time as mayor and to give back to causes within the city organization that I’m passionate about and that benefit citizens as a whole,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins has routinely said that public safety has been a top priority for him. That is why he decided to start his donation campaign with the West Bend Fire Department. It is also why he chose the West Bend Police Department and its Explorers Program as the recipients of his second donation, he said.
Jenkins wants to maintain an air of surprise. “I want to keep those a secret,” said Jenkins. “I’m going to try to hit each area of our city operations that truly live off of that community support. Think about our park stuff and other quality of life areas, like our library. A lot of these causes don’t just live off of tax dollars but survive off of community support.”
Jenkins plans on stretching out his donations until the end of his term. He announced in December that he will not seek re-election in the spring election.