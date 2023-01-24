WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins delivered the annual West Bend State of the City address Monday night during the regular Common Council meeting, in which the council approved resolutions related to the city joining the AARP network of age-friendly communities and applying for a grant to support the downtown Riverwalk.
Jenkins began the evening by highlighting the accomplishments of the city’s police, firefighters and EMS services. He noted that the Police Department, Fire Department and EMS services comprise the highest budgeted expense for the city, but that’s because they do important work, he said.
West Bend police responded to 64,405 events in 2022, said Jenkins. Meanwhile, firefighters and EMS staff responded to 5,400 calls last year. Between all three services, there were over 9,000 hours of total training, according to Jenkins. Additionally, nine new firefighter and EMS positions were added in 2022. The mayor believes these statistics show how the city is using the resources invested into these services.
Jenkins also touched on infrastructure. The city spent $3.5 million on infrastructure projects last year, and this year the city will spend $3 million, according to Jenkins. These projects are paid for through a combination of tax dollars, grant money and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
The mayor also highlighted upcoming construction and redevelopment projects. While the Downtown Main Street Reconstruction project will take time, the mayor said, it will ultimately increase parking downtown and help businesses there. The mayor then talked about new residential home developments, including the new TID 16, which will be host to senior housing and commercial developments, with an estimated $52 million in assessed value in the district when completed.
Jenkins discussed the new businesses that opened up in West Bend over the last year, of which there were many. In particular, he mentioned that the old Shopko building has been filled with new businesses like Big Lots and Five Below.
Turning to city parks, Jenkins underscored the completion of Regner Park Beach House in 2022. He also described what to look forward to in 2023, including a group of newly trained lifeguards ready to serve in the summer, the completion of the west side of the Riverwalk project and the construction of a parent-led, all-abilities playground project.
While the city does have some challenges ahead, including the consideration of new fire station placements and navigating the Downtown Reconstruction project and its impact on downtown businesses, Jenkins said, he remains optimistic about its future.
“The state of our city is strong,” said Jenkins.
Council meeting
The Common Council began by swearing in three new firefighters and approving a resolution honoring firefighter-paramedic James Goeldner for 25 years of service.
The council then considered two action items.
First, the council passed a resolution that will allow the city to pursue membership in the AARP Network. This means the city will commit itself to providing senior residents with quality-of-life accommodations and services. If the city achieves membership, West Bend gains access to financial assistance and technical expertise from the AARP to support “age-friendly” initiatives.
According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data, 24 percent of West Bend’s population is over the age of 60.
The Common Council also approved a resolution to apply for a Vibrant Spaces grant to fund enhancing the covered walkway space in the Downtown Riverwalk West project.
Projects applying for the Vibrant Spaces grant need to contribute to creating engaged communities, a boost in foot traffic for area businesses and the recruitment and retention of residents and labor. The resolution passed considers the walkway space in the Downtown Riverwalk West project to fulfill all of these criteria.
The current project proposal includes installing wayfinding signage at each end of the alley between Main Street downtown and the Riverwalk, as well as enhancing lighting in the alley.
According to the approved resolution, the city intends to apply for the full grant amount of $50,000, and the total project is estimated to cost around $180,000.