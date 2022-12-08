WHITEFISH BAY — Attorney Jodi Habush Sinykin announced she will be running for the state's 8th Senate District seat as a Democrat on Wednesday.
“It would be a privilege to represent the people of the 8th Senate District in the Wisconsin state Senate,” said Habush Sinykin, in a release. “As someone who has lived and worked in the district for most of my life, I am committed to creating opportunities that foster a strong sense of community and that ensure open dialogue between residents and myself.”
The 8th Senate District special election will take place on April 4, 2023, to fill the seat that has been vacated by former state Senator Alberta Darling, who retired on Dec. 1.
Habush Sinykin, who currently lives in Whitefish Bay, will try to flip the seat back to the Democratic Party for the first time since 1992, when former state Senator Joseph Czarnezki held it.
According to the release, Habush Sinykin will seek to address issues from health care and reproductive rights to education and public safety.
“I will be a senator who listens and learns from the constituents in the 8th District, working to address the cost of health care, a woman’s right to make her own health and reproductive decisions, maintaining safe communities, ensuring a good education for our children, and finding ways to ensure that area businesses and jobs can both survive and thrive in these difficult economic times,” said Habush Sinykin, in the release.
Habush Sinykin spent most of her life in the 8th Senate District, from growing up in Fox Point and attending Nicolet High School to living in Bayside and River Hills for 16 years before moving to Whitefish Bay.
According to the release, Habush Sinykin attended the University of Michigan and then went on to study law at Harvard Law School. Currently, she practices as an attorney specializing in environmental law and policy.
“I feel fortunate to live in Wisconsin, with its abundance of wonderful people and beautiful places, and recognize the importance of maintaining our democracy through respectful discourse and respect for our electoral process,” said Habush Sinykin, in the release. As a Wisconsin state senator, I will be deliberate and rational as I work towards solutions, and will conscientiously bring the voices of the 8th District with me to Madison. I hope that come April 4th, 2023, I will have earned the trust and support of the voters of the 8th.”
Habush Sinykin is the first Democratic candidate to enter the race, if another one does there will e a primary election for the Democratic Party on Feb. 21, 2023.