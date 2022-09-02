HARTFORD — Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, brought his campaign for a third term to Mueller’s Linden Inn Tuesday and fired up a largely supportive crowd of about 150 people.
The event was sponsored by Common Sense Citizens of Washington County, a group of constitutional conservative votes “determined to help elect like-minded individuals to office.”
Johnson started by recounting how people come together in the face of tragedy.
“We come together and help each other,” Johnson said. “After 9/11 we came together. We united.”
That’s not happening anymore, the senator said. “During the pandemic, what happened is that they (Democrats) politicized it.”
He criticized the administration of President Joe Biden for dividing rather than uniting the country.
“Everything he has done has weakened the nation,” Johnson said, rattling off issues of crime, indoctrination of children, border controls, inflation, the surrender of Afghanistan.
He said the big difference between Republicans and Democrats is that “one side believes big government is the way to go, and our side believes that the people who made the country what it is — citizens like you, are the ones who should make decisions.”
At this point, the gathering became contentious as members of a group called The League of Progressive Seniors started shouting down the senator.
About 10 members of the group, shouting “hands off our Social Security,” were escorted out of the room by sheriff’s deputies while Johnson supporters shouted, “six more years.”
Before the meeting, League of Progressive Seniors board member and spokeswoman Patty Yunk, said their group was formed about seven years ago by several senior citizens who were concerned about school funding and Medicaid expansion. Yunk said the group has about 500 members from southeast Wisconsin. She said their main purpose is to make election issues clear to seniors.
Tuesday night, she said, they were there to “tell Sen. Johnson to keep his hands off of Social Security.”
“I paid into Social Security,” she said. “This is my money.”
Yunk said she didn’t understand why Johnson is going after Social Security.
“It isn’t broken, so why fix it?” she asked.
After members of her group were cleared from the meeting, Johnson said he wished they had let him speak.
He said that the Democrats are lying about his stance regarding Social Security.
“I want to save Social Security,” he said. “I want to save Medicare. But we are heading toward bankruptcy because we’re paying more benefits than we are taking in.”
Social Security is a top priority of his, Johnson said. “We made a promise to our citizens, and we have to honor that promise.”
“The left wants to scare monger,” he said. “I want to save Social Security. All I’m saying is that we need to have a discussion.”
When asked about whether there was a way to stop Biden’s plan to forgive student debt, Johnson said it was unlikely to happen “except to sweep them from power.”
Johnson was asked if he supported a bill that would restrict same-sex and interracial marriages.
“We need to solve the abortion issue first,” he said. “And that’s going to take years. I’m not interested in opening up wounds.”
He said that the balance of determining the rights of a woman versus the rights of an unborn child should not be done by the federal government but by the people of each state.
He encouraged his supporters to help get out the vote.
“We won’t win by a landslide,” he declared. “I do not think I have this in the bag.”