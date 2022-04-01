TOWN OF ERIN — Washington County Board of Supervisors District 20 incumbent Jeffrey Millikin and challenger Bonnie Johnson will appear on the April 5 ballot for the District 12 seat on the County Board.
Supervisory district boundaries have changed following the adoption of redistricting maps and a decrease from 26 to 21 supervisors.
The Daily News reached out to Millikin, but did not hear back from him before deadline.
Why did you decide to run for the District 12 seat?
Johnson: I have always been someone who likes to be involved, be a part of progress and making positive changes. As the president of the Friess Lake Association in Richfield for the past four years, I find I am eager to assess the needs of people and find practical resolutions to problems. I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty and delve into projects. I also like to learn about the inner works of an issue and how things may be improved. Washington County is a wonderful community where I have raised my family, built my real estate business, am involved in community service and where I plan to retire one day. I am familiar with many of the intricate phases and benefits this area offers to our residents. I also see where there can be improvements made to accommodate our growth and resilience. My goal is to help make a positive impact.
What would be your top priority as a County Board supervisor?
Johnson: I am equally passionate about a number of serious issues that affect our county residents and I aim to work toward sound (not always costly) resolutions. We need compassionate care, affordable and safe living conditions for our senior citizens. That’s why I will advocate strongly against privatization of Samaritan Health Center so it can continue to serve our valued residents. Additionally, I believe we can all agree we need solutions to the devastating drug abuse that plagues our community. I support and hope to elevate the success of the Treatment Alternative & Diversion Drug Program which is such a valuable and necessary step to sobriety. I also am very adamant about voting integrity & transparency. With pride, I will continue to work to ensure free and fair elections for all.
What makes you the best person to fill this seat?
Johnson: I believe I am your best candidate for District No. 12. I don’t merely wish to fill a seat, yet I plan to make an active contribution with a healthy, new perspective. I will achieve this by being involved and making complex, impactful decisions for the betterment of all. I am authentic and eager, will assemble reasonable and open-minded assessments, make thoughtful decisions from varying perspectives and create practical solutions for our community. I am very fiscally responsible — especially being careful with other people’s money and I don’t expect others to do things that I’m not willing to do myself. I hope to earn votes in the same manner of which I work to earn respect of those around me. Integrity is imperative.
