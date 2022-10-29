GERMANTOWN — Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson kicked off his 10-day bus tour of Wisconsin on Friday, in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election, and made his second stop of the tour in Germantown at his campaign office to speak to voters in the county.
After shaking hands with everyone in the crowd, and brief remarks made by Washington County Republican Party Chairman Randy Marquardt, 5th District Republican Party Chairwoman Kathy Kiernan and State Representative Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, Johnson spoke to the crowd. He criticized his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and the Democratic Party, for what he called their goal to fundamentally transform America.
“We have the truth going for us. Have you noticed that the other side just has lies?” said Johnson. “It’s all they got. They can’t defend this fundamental transformation of America. They can’t defend it.”
According to Johnson, the “fundamental transformation of America” has led to 40-year high inflation, record gas prices, which he said were purposefully driven high to force people to buy electric vehicles, rising crime and drugs pouring in through the southern border of the United States.
“This is what they are doing to this country, they are fundamentally destroying it,” said Johnson. “That’s what this is all about.”
He said that he believes the majority of people, Republican or Democratic, love this country. But he questioned Barnes’ love for America, saying that Barnes is one of the Democratic Party leaders who want to fundamentally change it.
Johnson said Barnes has liked a social media post from Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that denigrated police officers, and that Barnes has gone on Russia Today television a total of six times, including one day after five police officers were shot in Dallas.
According to Johnson, Barnes said that officers had been over-exercising their badges to the extent that they made them licenses to bully.
Johnson added that Barnes has also said racism in Wisconsin is different than down south, and said that it is concealed and institutionalized in the state.
“Why does he want to be the U.S. senator representing Wisconsinites if he has such disdain for us?” Johnson asked the crowd. “It makes no sense.”
In response to Johnson’s comments during the Germantown campaign stop, the Barnes campaign said that Johnson was engaging in a smear campaign of debunked lies about the lieutenant governor.
“This attack is laughable coming from Johnson, who said he trusted the Ayatollah more than he trusted the president of the United States and had to be sat down by the FBI and told he might be a Russian asset,” said Barnes campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel. “While Johnson focuses on a smear campaign pushing debunked lies, Mandela Barnes — the proud son of a 3rd shift auto worker and public school teacher — has focused his campaign on lowering costs and rebuilding Wisconsin’s middle class, while holding Johnson accountable for enriching himself and his wealthy donors and his extreme position on abortion.”