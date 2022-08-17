Johnson, Michels campaign in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor, spoke at Johnson’s campaign office in Germantown, on Tuesday, and both delivered remarks about their campaigns and took questions from the audience at the event.
Afterwards Johnson spoke with the Daily News about his upcoming election against Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes.
Michels started the event by saying that his election is about one thing, and one thing only, which is replacing Tony Evers as governor.
After applause from the audience Michels went on to talk about some of his priorities which included signing election integrity bills into law and introducing school choice to create competition in education.
Michels also did a little celebratory dance as he informed the crowd of some positive polling data that he and his campaign looked at Tuesday morning.
Johnson, however, said that polls are tight still, and now isn’t the time for voters and supporters to get too confident, as there is still more work to be done over the next 83 days until the general election.
After Johnson delivered an abbreviated version of his remarks from his campaign office opening he spoke with the Daily News about his upcoming election, legislation he has been a part of that has helped Wisconsinites and the current hot topics of inflation and abortion.
Daily News: Should you win re-election what are your goals for this upcoming session?
Johnson: “Well, it’s not a very satisfying answer for the first two years, but we need to stop the Biden agenda. We need to, as much as possible, reduce deficit spending, that’s what sparked 40-year high inflation. Anything we can do to regain our energy independence would be nice. But again, it’s going to be very difficult with Biden in office trying to push these radical left policies. But, during that time when we’re stopping the Biden agenda, we also ought to be laying out what we would do should we be in the position to enact things in 2025. The good news is we don’t have to reinvent the wheel, we know what works. We have to grow our economy. How do you do that? Well, you have to have a competitive tax rate, I’d like to see a simpler, more rational system. We need to have a reasonable level of regulation, we can’t over-regulate. That’s what this administration’s doing. We need to be energy independent. But, we need safety and security in our streets. You can’t have a strong economy ... with unsafe streets. So, you need support for law enforcement, you obviously have to support the military so that we can remain strong nationally, as well. And, have a secure border.”
Johnson also said he met with Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan and President for the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd earlier, on Tuesday, and the number of people coming over the border is a disaster.
Daily News: Does any of that change should Republicans win a majority in the House and the Senate? Is there anything else we could see possibly be put forward?
Johnson: “Well, Joe Biden was a senator, and a lot of senators know him. So, maybe if he gets shellacked in the midterms, maybe he will decide to change course. Maybe, he will actually work with us to accomplish things for this nation. That would be a good thing. But, it can’t be his agenda, it can’t be this, you know, radical leftist agenda that is just weakening America across the board.”
Daily News: In the past 12 years of being a senator, what is a piece of legislation that you’ve been directly involved with that you are most proud of how it’s impacted residents of southeastern Wisconsin?
Johnson: “I don’t think very many U.S. senators, ever, can point to having as big an impact as I had during our tax reform. Were it not for me, and this is not an overstatement at all, if it were not for me 95% of American businesses would have been left behind. I’m the one that said whoa guys, you know you’re only cutting taxes for the top 5% of the (corporations). All these passthroughs are being left behind and put at a complete competitive disadvantage. So, by saying no, I’m not going to vote for this thing unless it’s fixed, it got fixed. Over 20 million tax filings have taken advantage of that tax cut so they can stay competitive, and, quite honestly, survive the pandemic. That’s a major accomplishment that’s had a significant impact on mom and pop businesses and Main Street businesses in Wisconsin.”
He also added his Joseph Project, right-to-try laws and the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Act to things that have benefited Wisconsinites.
Daily News: One of the hot topics in this election is inflation. What are some things that citizens can expect the Republican Party to put forward to combat inflation, should Republicans win the House and Senate?
Johnson: “First, you have to understand why do we have the inflation? It’s pretty easy. Inflation, as Milton Freidman said, is always and everywhere a monetary phenomena. So, all this massive deficit spending, we’ve printed too many dollars, but then we spent the money making it possible for people to stay out of the workforce. So, in Wisconsin manufacturers can’t fill shifts, so they can’t meet the demand for their product. We have even more dollars chasing even fewer goods and, on top of that, the Democrats’ war of fossil fuel, which is purposeful. People need to understand that, they purposefully drove up the cost of energy and the cost of gasoline. Maybe they overshot their mark, but they caused that, that didn’t just happen. None of these things, they didn’t just happen. This is the result, inflation and high gasoline prices, this is the result of Democrat policies and Democrat government. So, we would reverse those trends, I would do everything I could to reduce the deficit spending, everything we can to make ourselves energy independent so that we have the supply to meet the demand so prices come down and I would encourage work.”
He added that the government should look at out-of-the- box ideas to fill the labor gap by allowing seniors who are capable to work without paying payroll tax, as they don’t pay it already if they aren’t working.
Daily News: Another one on the forefront of everyone’s mind is abortion, with the Dobbs decision sending abortion back to the states. I’m assuming you saw what happened in Kansas where they put it to a ballot measure and approved keeping it, which Kansas is obviously a pretty red state. First, what has been the Republican reaction to that on Capitol Hill?
Johnson: “First of all, I’ve written up on wisfacts.com, I’ve written up pretty much all I need to say on that decision. Completely agree with the decision. It’s been 50 years since the Supreme Court, nine justices, made this decision for all Americans, which of course didn’t solve the problem, it exacerbated the divide. So, I look forward to every state, the people in every state, hopefully having a serious, compassionate and sympathetic discussion to decide this question, and this is what needs to be decided. At what point does society have the responsibility to protect life? that’s the question on the table. I don’t think nine justices should decide it. I don’t think 535 members of Congress should decide it. I think it should be decided by the people, state-by-state, maybe sometime in the future. You know, maybe Congress can take a look at what the states have done and say ‘we probably ought to place this limit here,’ based on new information or whatever.”
According to Johnson, that is a long way in the future, however.
Daily News: You mention it’s a decades-old ruling that has been reversed, and Wisconsin has an almost 175-year-old law, would you support it being a ballot referendum for the people of Wisconsin to decide?
Johnson: “Ya. I think that would probably be the best way to do this. You could either do it representative or you could throw it on as a referendum. In this case I could see, it depends on how the referendum’s crafted. And again, this is a hypothetical, so I hate answering hypotheticals, whatever is the most direct way of having the people make that decision, OK. And, this may take multiple elections. It might take a different referendum to hone in on where does Wisconsin, where do the people, believe society has the responsibility to protect life. Again, I’ve got my own views, other people have their own. Let’s find out where, where is that center.”
Daily News: My last question for you senator is, as candidates what do you see as the biggest advantages and disadvantages of running against Mandela Barnes?
Johnson: “My lifetime of experience and accomplishments. There aren’t very many people in Washington, D.C., that have my level of experience in the private sector. I have experience, which means I have knowledge of and sympathy for the private sector. That’s lacking in Washington, D.C. Mandela Barnes would go there and he would be another, he’s really just a career politician. He’s been a political activist, he’s worked in campaigns, he’s worked in different political offices, got elected to the Assembly once and he got elected as lieutenant governor. But, I haven’t seen, show me something you’ve accomplished. I know he’s spent close to $600,000 of Wisconsin taxpayer money being chauffeured around by the state patrol. I guess you could count that as one of his accomplishments, but I don’t think that would be particularly popular.”