Johnson speaks with Kewaskum High School students

KEWASKUM — Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, stopped by Kewaskum High School Friday morning to speak with students about his work in politics and background, as well as answer questions about topics from politics and current events to how his background shaped his career as a senator.
Johnson spoke of his past life experiences that led to his political career, as well as the history of the United States and the nation’s values.
“It’s also important for you to understand that freedom comes at a very high cost,” he said, explaining that over one million service members have fought and died defending liberty and freedom. “I’m imploring you, I’m begging you as young people, jealously guard and protect your individual liberty and freedom above all else.”
He later touched on some of his values, such as hard work and the concept of contemplation, which he recalls from a list of his high school’s attributes.
“It’s so important to have an open mind, gather information and think about it — to not just go along with the crowd, but literally contemplate things,” he said. “One thing you definitely should contemplate is when you ... look outside and look up in the heavens, you understand the marvel and the wonder that is creation. Think about that. Contemplate it.” He also shared his background, beginning with growing up on his parents’ farm and later entering public service. He emphasized taking care of one’s self and working to reach a position where they can help others.
Students later had the opportunity to ask Johnson questions about politics, government, current events and life experiences. He said prior to entering politics, he advises students that they should raise a family and have a career in the private sector.
“In business, you have to concentrate on areas of agreement. You don’t sit down with a customer and start arguing right away. Unfortunately in politics, exacerbating differences far too often works, so that’s what a lot of politicians do,” he said.
He also gave students a peek into the life of a senator, from his decision to enter politics to the campaign trail and raising money to his current balance between his Senate duties and home life.
Several students asked for his thoughts about current events, including the state of the nation’s Social Security, rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, inflation and alcohol consumption among young people.
“One thing that gets lost in the discussion of freedom, is that freedom comes with responsibility. You can’t have freedom that works without people taking responsibility for themselves,” he said.
“We are all in this together. It would be nice if we could do it properly where everybody shoulders their fair share of the burden and contributes and does it responsibly.”