JACKSON — The Jackson Joint Parks and Recreation Department agreement between the town and village is set to officially dissolve at the beginning of May, but so far this year it hasn’t affected any of the department’s programs or the community center.
“The community center has had excellent support and participation,” said Jackson Village Administrator Jen Keller. “Staff has been surprised, and there is never enough room for everyone.”
Participation is going to be important going forward, because funding from the Town of Jackson stopped at the start of this year, according to a release last year from the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department. It is also too late to change the village budget for this year.
Programs provided by the Jackson Parks and Recreation department will continue this year, and there are no plans to cut or reduce any of them.
But as of May 1, residents of the Town of Jackson will have to pay non-resident fees for programs and services provided by the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, according to the release.
According to Keller, the village is currently looking at ways to address funding issues as a part of next year’s budget.
“The budget included contributions from the Town of Jackson so there is definitely going to be some reshuffling needed,” said Keller. “A village amendment to the budget will be proposed for next year, and we are looking for new revenue streams.”
The agreement between the village and town started in 2001 and was originally set to expire in 2028, but last year in June the two Jacksons came to an agreement to end the partnership May 1, 2022, according to Keller.
According to last year’s release from the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, this was an unexpected development. But according to Keller, things had been contentious regarding the funding agreement for the department for a few years.
“There were many years where the village and town did not come to an agreement,” said Keller. “This time the town didn’t agree to the village’s billing, and didn’t want to pay part of the operating costs of the community center.”
Right now the community center should continue to operate as usual, and there have been no discussions about any other potential uses for it, according to Keller.
“That is a bigger question to answer in the next budget,” she said. Town of Jackson officials were reached for comment about their withdrawal from the funding agreement, but did not respond.