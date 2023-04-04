WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Circuit Court Branch 1 Judge Ryan Hetzel prevailed over his opponent, attorney Russell Jones, by a margin of 8,661 votes, on Tuesday night.
Hetzel received a total of 27,512 votes to Jones’ 18,851 votes to win election to the bench for a six-year term.
Hetzel was appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers in 2022.
“I’m very, very happy obviously,” Hetzel said. “When you’re appointed, you’re a place-holder until the voters tell you otherwise, so tomorrow will be the first day going into work that it will feel like it’s a job I belong in now, and it’s very reaffirming.”
Hetzel credited his success in the election to his character, integrity and connection to the Washington County community.
“I think the voters figured out who these candidates were, and they voted character, they voted integrity and I do believe they voted connection to the community,” Hetzel said. “I’ve been telling people all along that for the past 25 years I’ve been committed to giving back to the community, whether it’s been volunteer boards, supporting sports teams, the library reading program and all of these other events. But I didn’t do it as a campaign speech, I did it because it matters to me.”
Hetzel added that Jones tried to turn the nonpartisan court race into a partisan one, which backfired.
“I understand why he chose to do that, because that was the only avenue that he could possibly win this thing,” Hetzel said. “But I think the Washington County voters saw through that. They wanted a judge, like I said, with some character who is going to treat people equally and fairly no matter who they were, and I appreciate that.”
He added that he is looking forward to continuing the legacy of exceptional Washington County judges over the next six years.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Hetzel said. “Washington County has a long history of judges who have served this community for many years before they took the bench and have deep roots in the community. I am going to continue that tradition, and I am certainly going to take the bench with a servant’s heart knowing that I am serving the community as a whole.”
Spring general election results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.
