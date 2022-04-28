WEST BEND — Jury trial dates were scheduled in Washington County Circuit Court on Wednesday for Brian James Ziegler Jr., 34, who is facing charges for allegedly shooting firearms from his balcony in February.
The Kewaskum man is charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as misdemeanor operating a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
He appeared for an arraignment Wednesday afternoon via video from the Washington County Jail where the court entered not-guilty pleas for all counts. Ziegler’s attorney moved to dismiss the second- degree recklessly endangering safety count, but the court denied the motion.
A jury status hearing is scheduled for July 22 at 9 a.m., followed by jury trial dates from Aug. 16-18 beginning at 8:30 a.m. each morning.
On Feb. 22, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Kewaskum Police Department responded to the area of Courtney Lane and Timblin Drive in Kewaskum after receiving a report from a citizen witness who heard multiple gunshots in the immediate area, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon their arrival, an officer observed Ziegler exiting the apartment with a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He was later transported to a nearby hospital for a legal blood draw.
Officers spoke with his wife, who stated she had recently informed him that she planned to file for divorce. He texted her that he was going to “blow off steam,” which she told officers meant that he was going to shoot firearms.
While executing a search of the residence, investigators seized several firearms and cartridge cases, according to the complaint.