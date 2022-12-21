WEST BEND — Washington County supervisor and West Bend resident Denis Kelling announced he will run for mayor of West Bend in the April 4, 2023 general election, on Tuesday.
“With Mayor Jenkins’ announcement of non-candidacy, and after much thought and prayer with family and supporters, I am announcing my run for Mayor of the City of West Bend,” said Kelling, in a release. “With my experience and connections from throughout the community, I am confident I can continue the great progress we’re on while still holding true to our conservative principals.”
Currently, Kelling is in his fourth term as a Washington County Supervisor, where he has served as first vice chairman of the board, and as the vice chairman of administration, vice chairman of health & human services and a member of the public safety committees, according to the release.
“With my time at the County level and connections from throughout our community, I'am confident I can build upon the progress we've been making and continue to support our Public Safety men and women, fix more of our needed Infrastructure, spur ongoing Economic Development, and make West Bend a destination for all,” said Kelling in the release.
In addition to serving on the county board, Kelling is a facility manager for Batesville Casket Company. He also volunteers his time as a youth football coach for the Kettle Moraine YMCA, with grassroots organizations and at his church.
“Experience matters this election,” said Kelling, in the release. “Washington County and the City have continued to foster strong partnerships, and I am determined to use this cooperation to move the City of West Bend forward with realistic solutions that make best use of our tax dollars and provide the highest level of service to our community.”
As of right now, Kelling will be running against Joel Ongert, a member of the West Bend School Board, who announced his candidacy on April 26, and turned in his signatures to run for mayor on Tuesday. The deadline to enter the race for Mayor if West Bend is Jan. 3, 2023.