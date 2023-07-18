WEST BEND — The Kettle Moraine YMCA Dynamites Gymnastics team came home from the 2023 Nationals event in Cincinnati with some impressive results.
Collectively, a level 6, level 7, and Xcel Gold team went and competed, and the Level 6 team placed 5th out of the 24 teams competing. The team as a whole brought home eight national championship titles, as well as a number of 2nd and 3rd place finishes as well.
Some of the highlights included national champion performances by Grace Bleichwehl, Abby Brown, Izzy Brown, Lila Crubaugh, Kira Sereno and Piper Sullivan as well as stellar performances by the rest of the team.
“It was a very fun experience for me and the girls,” said Kettle Moraine YMCA Gymnastics Head Coach Adam Avgoulas. “I am hoping our YMCA can host this event one day in the future!”
For anyone interested in being part of this organization and joining the fun, the Kettle Moraine YMCA has an extensive gymnastics program that starts with parents and tots and continues up at all levels to the competitive Dynamites teams. For more information on the gymnastics program at the Kettle Moraine YMCA, contact Gymnastics head coach Adam Avgoulas at Aavgoulas@kmymca.org.