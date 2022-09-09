Kettle Moraine YMCA honors Russ Darrow

WEST BEND — The Kettle Moraine YMCA held their Party with a Purpose fundraising event on Thursday night, honoring former Kettle Moraine YMCA Board President Russ Darrow and raising money to help send kids to YMCA activities at the West Bend Mutual Insurance Prairie Center Thursday night.
Darrow was honored for both the work he did as a board member and president, and for the work he continues to do today through the Send a Kid to Camp promotion that helps 200 families, about one in every five kids, attend YMCA day camps each summer.
“It’s tremendous. I’ve liked the YMCA, and I was on the board in Milwaukee for part of the time, I’ve liked the way that they’ve grown here and what we do for them,” said Darrow.
“Sending all the kids to camp has meant a lot to us,” said his wife Susan.
“We do that and we love it,” said Darrow. “And for the volunteer center we donate a bus to get volunteers all over to the Y as well.”
Darrow has contributed $45,000 to the Send a Kid to Camp promotion since 2017.
Darrow first started contributing to the YMCA board as a member in 1975 after previously being involved with the YMCA in Milwaukee, and in 1985 he was elected board president for two years.
“During his time on the board, the Y was make significant curriculum and facility improvements,” according to the Kettle Moraine YMCA’s tribute video for Darrow.
“I am very proud to be a part of the YMCA in Washington County and West Bend,” said Darrow in the tribute video.
NBA Champion and Milwaukee Buck Pat Connaughton was also at the event for a meet and greet, and a question-and-answer session with YMCA CEO Rob Johnson.
During the session, they covered topics ranging from the Bucks 2021 finals run to Connaughton’s love of Double-Stuf Oreos.
There was also a silent auction held during dinner, before the program. Those in attendance were able to bid on several items that included Bucks jerseys, autographed Connaughton jerseys and other Bucks memorabilia.
All proceeds from the auction and dinner will go toward the Send a Kid to Camp promotion to make sure everyone has access to YMCA programs and activities, according to Johnson.
While the night provided a great fundraising opportunity for the YMCA, the event provided a humbling opportunity to honor Darrow and the YMCA’s history.
“The whole YMCA is very fortunate to have such a rich history,” said Johnson. “In 2019 we celebrated 50 years as an organization, and that’s relatively young in a lot of communities. But in West Bend, Wisconsin, for us to have a legacy like that, and to have someone who is a past president who served an instrumental role for two years for our YMCA, it’s just really humbling for someone like myself to be present at that. I haven’t had the chance to meet all of our past presidents, because some of them are deceased. But, this opportunity to really recognize Russ, his family, Russ Darrow Group and everything they’ve done for our Y and history is just amazing.”