KEWASKUM — The village is looking into a simplified rate case for the water utility, which could increase the water usage rate by 4.5 percent.
The Village Board discussed the rate case on Monday. Water rates are regulated by the state Public Service Commission; a simplified rate case through the PSC allows a municipality to apply for a small-scale adjustment through a shorter process than a full rate study.
“We’re looking at a case through the PSC (Public Service Commission) for a 4.5percent increase,” Kewaskum Village Clerk Tammy Butz said this week.
The last rate increase for Kewaskum water service was in 2015.
Butz said the current water rate for the village is $2.86 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
“So that results in a 13-cent increase for every 1,000 gallons used,” Butz said.
The additional 13 cents would put the rate at $2.99. Butz said that for a person using 9,000 gallons of water per quarter, it would increase their quarterly bill by $1.17. A person using 12,000 gallons of water per quarter would see a $1.56 increase on the water bill.
She said a large majority of Kewaskum village water customers are in the 9,000 to 12,000 gallon range for their quarterly water usage.
Village Administrator Adam Gitter said the Village Board directed staff to gather further information on whether the village had options for how to implement a simplified rate increase. No action was taken this week to actually move forward on the rate case.
Gitter said staff would contact the PSC to determine whether a simplified rate case can be implemented in phases, to spread out the impact over time, or if a rate change would have to be implemented all at once through the simplified rate case.
“There was talk amongst the Village Board on if they can split the rate into different timeframes,” Gitter said.
The water rate applies to only water usage; a rate case to increase the water rate would not change the sewer rate for village utility customers.
The village did implement an 11.1-percent increase to the sewer rate this year. Gitter said it became effective in the third quarter of this year. The 5 sewer rate is set by the municipality.
The sewer increase was planned after the village undertook a rate study, due to the sewer utility being in debt to the village’s general fund because revenues were not enough to cover operations, maintenance and other costs for the sewer utility.
With the sewer needing assistance from the general fund, there were tax dollars supporting the sewer fund because its own revenues did not support it through rates, and the sewer utility then owes that money back to the general fund.
“Water and sewer are enterprise funds. They must maintain their own budgets and revenues,” Gitter said.
“If we don’t keep up with those rates (in the water utility), we can end up with the situation we had in sewer, where the general fund had to front money to the sewer utility,” he said. “We’re going headfirst, making sure we do right by the taxpayers.”
Utilizing simplified rate cases for the water rate, when available through the PSC, was a recommendation in the village’s 2021 audit report from Baker Tilly, in order to keep the utility self-funded as projects occur and costs increase over time. The Village Board is expected to take up the simplified rate case for the water increase at a future meeting, once staff has provided the information requested.