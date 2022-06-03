KEWASKUM — The Kewaskum School District sent out two letters to families Tuesday asking them to talk about the consequences of making any real or joking threats against schools after an incident at Kewaskum Elementary School.
“I want to take this opportunity to let you know we had two students make statements about having a gun today. The first incident occurred this morning at Boys and Girls Club and the other incident during school hours,” Kewaskum Elementary School Principal Shelley Hyde said in the letter. “Neither statement was found credible, and at no time today was there any immediate danger to any student or staff member.”
This comes in the wake of violence in Uvalde, Texas, last week. A similar incident of a statement taken as a possible treat occurred at Slinger Middle School on May 27.
The principal searched the students’ backpacks and lockers herself, according to a post on Facebook from a parent about the incident at the elementary school.
In a letter to parents, Hyde asked them to talk with their children about the seriousness of making such comments and jokes, whether it be verbally or in writing.
She added in the letter there will be severe consequences for any sort of behavior where a student makes such comments or jokes about weapons or violence in schools.
Kewaskum School District Superintendent Mark Bazata sent out the other letter to parents and asked them to monitor kids’ social media use, encourage their children to show them any threatening posts that they come across and, like Hyde, asked parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of threats of school violence.
“When your kids hear about things like this in the news you need to sit down and talk with them,” Bazata said. “Even if it is only for five minutes, or it is uncomfortable.”
“I’m confident that through working together we will continue to keep our students safe. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the elementary school office at 262-626-3101,” Hyde said in her letter. “Thank you and again we do not feel that there is an imminent threat to student safety.”