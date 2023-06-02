KEWASKUM — The Kewaskum Historical Society on Wednesday announced the summer schedule for its newly remodeled museum and log cabin, which will be open two days each month from June until September.
Situated on the bank of the Milwaukee River at 1202 Parkview Drive in Kewaskum, the remodeled museum and 1860s log cabin will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on June 4 and 18, July 2 and 16, August 6 and 20 and September 3 and 10, according to the Kewaskum Historical Society.
Last year, Aaron Laatsch helped lead the complete remodel of the Kewaskum Historical Society Museum.
The museum illuminates Kewaskum's past, starting with the history of Native Americans in the area. The museum also features displays and information about early settlers, the post office, schools, government, business and industry in Kewaskum. In the basement, guests can check out a blacksmith shop and a collection of antique farm equipment and machines.
The 1860s log cabin was donated to the Kewaskum Historical Society by the Orville and Marshal Reysen families of Beechwood, according to Kewaskum Historical Society. The cabin was moved from Beechwood to Kewaskum in 1979 and rebuilt in 1982.
For more information or to schedule a visit as a family, club or nonprofit for a private tour, call Aaron at 262-343-1834.