KEWASKUM — The village could be looking at rising sewer rates, as the Village Board this week received information recommending increases above 20 percent for next year.
The Kewaskum Village Board met Monday and received a preliminary memo on sewer rates from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors; the village hired Ehlers in November to perform a sewer rate study. While the memo did not include all of the study information, which is still being finalized, it did preview a significant jump in sewer rates.
“Based on historical performance and the results of the study, we recommend the village adjust rates which would result in at least a 20-percent revenue adjustment over 2020 revenues,” Brian Roemer of Ehlers wrote in a list of initial recommendations shared this week.
The preliminary report given to the Village Board this week estimated current residential sewer bills at $148.93 to $228.61 per quarter, depending on sewer and water usage. Data on the recommended increase indicated that an average “low” user’s bill would rise $35.59 per quarter, from $148.93 to $184.52; a midrange sewer user’s bill would increase from $188.77 to $233.46, about $44.69; and high-level users’ bills would increase about $53.79, from about $228.61 to $282.40 per quarter.
Village Administrator Adam Gitter said Ehlers will present the final study results at the March 7 Village Board meeting. At that time, Roemer’s memo stated, Ehlers will discuss both a phased rate adjustment and making a unilateral adjustment, to bring sewer rates up to the recommended level.
“The primary goal of the study is to make recommendations for self-sufficient user rates to meet all operating and capital expenses of the Utility,” Roemer said in the memo.
According to Gitter, the matter has come to a head due to debt and financial needs for the Kewaskum sewer utility. At the current rates being charged, the utility is not running in a financially self-sufficient way, and monies needed for maintenance and improvements are not within current utility revenues.
“We’re at such a place that the sewer utility is sitting on so much debt, there’s a lot that needs to be done,” Gitter said.
The Village Board meets at the Kewaskum Municipal Building, 204 First St. The sewer study is scheduled for the Monday, March 7 meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m.