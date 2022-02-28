Kewaskum police look to create camera database

KEWASKUM — The Police Department is looking to gain some Eyes on Kewaskum, as the department is looking for residents with outdoor cameras installed who would be willing to share footage in the future.
The department has started a sort of camera database, for residents who have doorbell cameras, security cameras or another type of outdoor video coverage in the village. Calling the program “Eyes on Kewaskum,” Police Chief Tom Bishop said they are gathering the information to assist in investigating local incidents.
“The goal is for our department to create a very simple database of locations in the village where residents have security-type cameras and may be willing to assist law enforcement in our efforts to solve crimes and hold criminals accountable,” Bishop said.
Bishop said when there is an incident, officers already canvas the area and ask residents if they saw anything or have surveillance video. With Eyes on Kewaskum, however, police would have a head start on locating possible video of incidents, by already knowing locations nearby that have video equipment and who to contact for permission to see any footage.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
“If something happens, we have information to start with, rather than canvassing at random. It’s just a way, hopefully, to engage our community more,” Bishop said.
The department has been working to implement Eyes on Kewaskum since the fall. Bishop said Officer Steven Rosales had the idea, and they have been organizing it since then. Now, the task at hand is to get word out, so members of the Kewaskum community know the resource is available for them to participate in.
“Eyes on Kewaskum is designed to be a collaborative effort with our community to solve crimes, because the more Eyes we have on Kewaskum, the safer we will be,” Bishop said.
Those who have cameras and wish to join the Police Department’s reference database can do so online through the village’s website.
There is an online form, to enter the person’s name, address, type of cameras and contact information, so police can reach them in case they need footage of an incident.
To access the Eyes on Kewaskum page online, visit village.kewaskum.wi.us and click the dropdown menu for Departments & Services. If you hover over “Police Department” within that menu, Eyes on Kewaskum can be selected from a second drop-down.