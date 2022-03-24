KEWASKUM — The Kewaskum Community Pool, often called Kiwanis Pond, will not open for the 2022 summer season.
The Kewaskum Village Board met Monday evening, and confirmed a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Committee to keep the pool closed this season. Village Administrator Adam Gitter shared last week that the village has received no applications for a pool supervisor or lifeguards, and there are no lifeguards returning from previous pool seasons.
With the absence of staff to run and monitor the pool, the Parks and Recreation Committee deemed trying to open it this summer unfeasible.
Along with the Village Board’s decision to keep the community pool closed this year, they also approved paying $9,400 for a proposal from Rettler Corporation to create a master plan for Kiwanis Park. That money will come from the funds the village will save by not running the pool.
Gitter said that running and maintaining Kiwanis Pool costs about $75,000 each year. While some of those costs are offset by revenue the pool generates, those revenues are only between $11,000 and $14,000 per year, creating a roughly $60,000 loss for the village each year to keep the pool open.
Using a portion of that funding for Rettler to create a master plan for Kiwanis Park, during this year when the village is not running the pool in that park, will allow the village to plan for future years.
“We struggle to keep the pond open year after year,” Gitter said last week. “The goal of this (master planning) is to look at Kiwanis Park as a whole to find the best, highest use and the right path for Kiwanis Park, including the pond.”
The proposal from Rettler costs $9,400. According to the plan document Rettler submitted to the village, the firm will analyze the full existing park and its resources, identify and prioritize improvements for the park, provide concept plan options, hold a stakeholder workshop and complete a number of other tasks in order to develop a full master plan for Kiwanis Park.
Kewaskum does not currently have master plans for its parks. With a master plan, the village would have a specific roadmap for Kiwanis Park’s future, including improvement to existing amenities, new amenities to be added and an overall vision for what the village wants the park to be and provide for the community.