Kewaskum to welcome home Olympic speed skater Stolz

KEWASKUM — The Kewaskum community will welcome home Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz, following two top-15 finishes at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at noon Friday at the River Hill Park Pavilion, 1150 Parkview Drive.
County Executive Josh Schoemann and Kewaskum Village President Dave Spenner will make brief remarks during the program.
Stolz will also be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans.
The 17-year-old Kewaskum native represented the United States during this year’s Winter Olympics, in which he competed in the 500 meter and 1,000 meter races. He finished 13th in the 500 meter and 14th in the 1,000 meter.
During the 2022 Olympic Team Trials, he not only took home gold in the 500 meter and the 1,000 meter, but also broke the track records in both events at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.
Leading up to his Olympic appearance, Stolz competed in the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, taking home fifth in the 500 meter, 16th in the mass start and 21st in the 1,500 meter, according to Team USA’s website.
Stolz also set World Junior records for the 500 meter and 1,000 meter, and is as well the National Record holder for the 500 meter. He has also competed in the 2020 World Junior Championships, the 2021-22 World Cup 3 and 4, the 2019-20 Junior World Cup 3 and the AmCup 1.