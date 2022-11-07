TOWN OF JACKSON — Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School held its annual Veterans Day program to honor local veterans and tell the story of Staff Sgt. Henry F. Gumm, who died fighting in World War II, was awarded the Bronze Star and the Jackson American Legion Post 486 is named in honor of.
During the program Thursday, veteran Corey Doehrmann introduced the veterans in the audience by their era, starting with the 1940s, of which there was one World War II veteran in attendance, and going through today.
The KML band and choir both sang the songs for each military branch, and the veterans were once again recognized by the audience.
Pastor Bruce Marggraf, from Faith Lutheran Church in Sussex, then gave a sermon on John 15:13, “greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
“The apostle Paul once wrote that it’s pretty rare to find people like that. People usually care more about their own lives than they do the lives of others,” said Marggraf. “Look around you today, here there are veterans who were willing to do that for you.”
After a prayer and singing “God Bless Our Native Land,” veteran Mike Riebe led the presentation about Gold Star families and S/Sgt. Gumm, along with four KML students, Whitney Bleick, Tristan Molkentin, Kaitlyn Scheunemann and Micah Vanderhoof.
S/Sgt. Gumm, who lived in Jackson at the start of World War II, enlisted, along with three of his four brothers, John, Clarence and Marvin, after the events on Pearl Harbor, according to Riebe. The family became the first in Washington County to hang a Blue Star Flag, which represents members of the family serving in the military, with four stars on it.
The fourth brother, George, would enlist a year later when he was able to do so.
“Four of these brave, young men came home, Hank didn’t. He gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Riebe.
With the loss of S/Sgt. Gumm on the Island of Luzon, the family became a Gold Star family, a family that has lost a member while serving in the armed forces.
The four KML students followed Riebe by reading letters written to the Gumm family after S/Sgt. Gumm died, including letters from Gen. Douglas MacArthur, President Harry Truman and S/Sgt. Gumm’s unit’s chaplain.
After the presentation, there was a moment of silence for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, like S/Sgt. Gumm, and taps was played by KML students Silas Amundson and Kyra Schopper.
If you would like to listen to the full program, it will be broadcast on FM 104.9 WTKM at 9:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.