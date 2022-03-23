WEST BEND — Incumbent Jed Dolnick will face off against challenger James Knepler in the April 5 general election for the West Bend Common Council’s District 5 aldermanic seat.
Why did you decide to run for West Bend District 5 Alderman?
Dolnick: For the past two years, I've been able to help my neighbors when they've needed assistance with, or have questions about, city services. I've also been an independent council member. I would like an opportunity to continue this work for another term.
Knepler: I love West Bend and I have a desire to use my business management skills and experience in public service.
What are your top priorities?
Dolnick: Streets and the fire department. Previous councils reduced the amount of money borrowed for major street repairs, with the worthy goal of cutting interest expenses. But this slowed the repair program, and streets continued to age and deteriorate. We now have a long range maintenance schedule; the next task is a sustainable financial plan for it. The other priority is staffing the fire department. A consultant suggested closing Station #2, which serves a large portion of this district, and to turn police and fire dispatching over to the sheriff's department. Based on my professional experience, I know that these are terrible ideas, and I will oppose them with all of my energy.
Knepler: Getting thoroughly acquainted with the Mayor, City Administrator and Department Heads to meet and discuss where city operations are working well and find areas of potential improvement. Explore opportunities to grow the economic tax base and look for creative ways to operate more effectively and at lower cost to the taxpayers.
What is the first thing you are going to do if elected?
Dolnick: Get ready for the next Common Council meeting.
Knepler: The city is in the process of looking at staffing needs, facilities needs and looking at possibly making changes to how certain services are being handled in the Fire Department. Over a longer term I would like to study the budgets and finances to evaluate the effectiveness of operations.
