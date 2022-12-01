GERMANTOWN — State Rep. Dan Knodl (R-Germantown) announced his candidacy for Wisconsin’s 8th Senate District seat, which includes portions of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties, on Thursday.
“As a state representative, it has been a privilege to work alongside strong conservative leaders such as Senator Alberta Darling on making Wisconsin a better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Knodl, in the release. “When I entered office, Wisconsin was unable to control its spending despite being one of the highest taxed states in the country. With bold conservative reforms, we turned multi-billion dollar deficits into unprecedented surpluses while providing tax relief for every single Wisconsin family, homeowner and small business.”
Outgoing State Senator Alberta Darling, who had been the 8th District senator, announced on Nov. 24 that she would retire on Dec. 1, after spending 32 years in Madison.
According to Knodl, Wisconsin is currently facing new challenges, including “runaway inflation, attacks on parental rights and efforts to defund our police.”
“I am running for the State Senate to ensure that the people of the 8th Senate District continue to have a proven commonsense voice in Madison,” said Knodl. “As State Senator, I will vote to support law enforcement, expand educational opportunities, roll back bureaucratic overreach and pursue continued tax reform.”
Knodl, who is in his eighth term in the Wisconsin State Assembly, currently serves as Assistant Majority Leader, Majority Caucus Chair and is the chair for the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee.