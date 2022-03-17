Kohl’s Donates $100,000 for Falls Village Park splash pad

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced this week that it is donating $100,000 to the Village Park Project, which will bring a new splash pad to Menomonee Falls.
The splash pad, part of Village Park’s Phase II redesign, will feature fountains and LED lights. Phase I featured a recently completed amphitheater, plaza and lawn.
The new spaces have attracted dozens of new events and thousands of visitors to the community park in downtown Menomonee Falls.
Phase II of the project will redesign nearly three acres and add new amenities, along with the new Kohl’s Splash Pad, including:
■ The village’s first destination all-inclusive play area that brings together children and families of all ages and abilities
■ Renovated tennis and dedicated pickleball courts
■ Updated trails, parking, outdoor lighting, and seating areas According to the press release, the donation from Kohl’s represents the first major gift announced for the “Discover Village Park” capital campaign, led by the Optimist Club of Menomonee Falls to create the village’s first destination inclusive play area.
This builds on a $2.2 million village investment in Phase I of the park. The $1 million private fundraising campaign will complement a $2 million public investment to fully fund Phase II.
Construction is planned to begin this spring and be completed in the fall.
The first full season of splash pad operation will be in the summer of 2023.
“We are grateful for Kohl’s leadership and commitment to their hometown community. Village Park is on track to be one of most celebrated public spaces in Menomonee Falls and the region,” Mark Fitzgerald, Menomonee Falls village manager, said in a statement.
“We are excited to partner with the village to support its first, all-inclusive play area,” Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations, said in a statement.