For the second time in two years, State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, is facing a challenge from within his party for his Wisconsin Assembly District 60 seat. Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old Cedarburg High School graduate, is running against Brooks for the Republican nomination, on the Aug. 9 primary ballot.
In 2020, Cedarburg’s Chris Reimer ran and lost against Brooks in the primary. Brooks also prevailed against Democratic challenger Chris Rahlf in 2018.
Brooks, a former Ozaukee County Board chairman, has represented District 60 for nearly eight years. The district includes portions of Washington and Ozaukee County.
The winner of the primary will take on Democrat Daniel Larsen of Cedarburg in the Nov. 8 general election.
The Daily News and News Graphic asked three questions of Brooks and Krieg. Here are their answers.
What qualities and experience make you the best person to hold this seat?
Rob Brooks: Life experience is something gained over time, not simply learned through books. I have been married for over 30 years, raised two successful children and have two grandchildren. I have been your state representative for over seven years and have a solid track record of getting things done and working hard for my constituents. In addition to my state experience, I was the Ozaukee County Board chairman for almost a decade.
Samuel Krieg: I am the best person to elect because I am NOT a career politician. I believe in term limits and taking immediate action to address real problems impacting people and families. I have fresh legs to step up and carry forth the problems of our district with a cooperative spirit and new perspective. With a passion for REALLY hearing what my neighbors have to say, I have spent years studying the social, economic and political issues facing our communities. I am 22 years old, an Eagle Scout, attending UWM full time, working two jobs, motivated, hardworking, dedicated and giving it my all every single day. I see the world from a different angle and will fight EVERY DAY for the people of my district.
What, if anything, can state leaders do to help curb the crime and violence in Milwaukee? Do you think this is a problem that goes beyond the city?
Brooks: State leaders in cooperation with a new governor and attorney general can do a great deal to reduce crime in Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. The Legislature has passed numerous bills over the past two years to crack down on crime and the governor has vetoed them all. We also need to prudently invest additional resources in effective mental health programs and hold failing schools accountable. We cannot let another generation of students be left behind. I will also continue to fight for initiatives that work to keep the family unit fully intact and not reliant on government subsidies.
Krieg: Crime is not limited to just Milwaukee, but it is a problem that the city cannot solve by itself. As a state leader I would ask the Milwaukee DA’s office to take a hard look at his current catch-and-release policies of low bail and minimum sentencing that are plaguing the city. If he is unable to make meaningful and impactful progress, then I would seek avenues for his removal. I would support police outreach initiatives building bonds between law enforcement and citizens. I would support educators who cannot focus on teaching academics because they are so entrenched in family social services. A decent quality of life combined with fundamental core character would go a long way in preventing criminal behavior.
What do you think are the two most pressing issues before the next Legislature?
Brooks: Reducing taxes and controlling inflation along with addressing the need for workers are my top priorities. Cost of goods, services and housing are outpacing wage increases and we need to make sure government is not contributing to the problem. Reducing regulations, fraud and redundant programs are necessary to help reduce the cost of goods and services.
Step one is effective management of the state budget. We have seen how bad fiscal policy at the federal level has damaged the economy and created incentives for people to leave the workforce. Making sure every able-bodied person is working and not reliant on government subsidies is key to our economic turnaround. Lowering the tax burden for our citizens, especially retirees, is important so we stop losing people to other states and actually start attracting people to move to our great state.
Krieg: We need policies that help Wisconsinites grow and thrive. Controlling inflation, removing barriers to the supply chain, supporting small businesses, supporting educators, addressing health and human services, investing in our youth and protecting our citizens are just a few of the priorities. For more detailed answers, visit my Facebook page at Vote For Krieg 2022.
