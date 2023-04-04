WEST BEND — West Bend School Board candidates June Kruger, Dr. Chad Tamez and Kelly Lang won the choose-three at-large election for the West Bend School Board on Tuesday.
Kruger received 7,324 votes, the third most among candidates; Tamez received 8,813 votes, the most among candidates; and Lang received 8,092 votes, the second highest vote total, to win the at-large election.
The three candidates won their election over Bill Schulz, who received the fourth highest vote total at 7,041 votes, Nick Stewart, who received 6,634 votes, and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven, who received 6,569 votes.
The top three vote-getters campaigned on providing greater communication between the board and the community and bridging the communication gap that has formed, as well as addressing the projected budget shortfall and looking at and addressing issues with district facilities.
“One of the things I’d like to see addressed in this position is the aging facilities,” Kruger said during the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum.
Kruger said this would include looking at the current state of the schools, implementing tactical improvements and strategically looking at different buildings’ useful life.
“I want to hear why things are done the way they are, and see what can be improved or kept,” Lang said during the forum. “I will make sure people are privy to the facts rather than the rumor mill social media causes. I will continue to educate our community on what a great school district West Bend is, and hopefully be part of the change to make families want to move here or keep their children here rather than school choice elsewhere.”
Tamez, who is a part-owner of his family medical practice and several other businesses in the West bend community, said that he will use his community connections from his businesses and community involvement to bridge the gap between the West Bend School District and the community as a board member.
“I’d like to use all of those tools and skills that I have acquired in communication and business knowledge to help bridge the gap between parents, students and staff,” Tamez said during the forum.
The candidates also said that they would work to attract more families to the district, and work to provide the best education to students in the district.
“We have some wonderful things happening in the district with arts, music, sports and clubs, as well as academics,” Kruger said during the forum. “I’m looking for a way to include the community and connect the community to the schools.”
“I want the best for my kids, my friends’ kids, my neighbors’ children, you get the idea,” Lang said during the forum. “I live in the city, and I want to see this district run fiscally responsible while still having top notch resources for our children.”
“I would like to bring a nonpartisan, non-biased and intelligent decision-making approach to the board,” Tamez said. “No political agenda, no political baggage, and this will allow me to advocate for all members of our community.”
Election results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.