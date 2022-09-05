Larsen calls on Brooks to debate

CEDARBURG — Dan Larsen, the Democratic candidate in the State Assembly District 60 race that will be on the November general election ballot in part of Washington County, called out State Rep. Robert Brooks, RSaukville, on Friday for not responding to a debate request from the League of Women Voters and asked him to accept an invitation to a community forum with both candidates at the American Legion in Saukville.
“I believe we deserve to be represented by leaders at every level of government who will listen, who are willing to have a civil discussion of ideas, and who are willing to make themselves available to you, the people,” said Larsen, in a press release. “That’s why I am disappointed to hear that, despite several attempts to make contact with him, the League of Women Voters were unsuccessful in getting Rep. Brooks to respond to their invitation to have a debate later this fall.”
“I’m not going to debate with the League of Women Voters. They have truly shown their bias over the years, and most elected officials don’t debate with the League of Women Voters as moderators,” said Brooks.
According to Larsen, this is an unfortunate continuation of a behavior of not being available from elected officials.
“They refuse to make themselves available to the public or to even debate ideas,” said Larsen in the release. “Whether it’s gaveling in-and-out of session without even discussing, let alone taking action on the pressing issues facing hardworking families, holding a committee hearing on just 2% of bills proposed by Assembly Democrats this past legislative term, or their decision to go on vacation for nine months while receiving full-time pay, it’s clear the Republicans in control of our state legislature don’t care about working for us.”
However, according to Brooks, he doesn’t see the need for a debate as he considers himself and Larsen to have obvious differences that the voters already know.
“To be quite honest, I don’t think I have to debate Mr. Larsen,” said Brooks. “The choices between he and I are obvious, you know. It’s not like the primary where two people are very closely aligned. We have virtually nothing in common. So, I think the voters can decide for themselves.”
In his release, Larsen also said that both candidates were asked to participate in a community forum at the American Legion Post in Saukville on September 28 by Ted Poull.
“I call on Rep. Brooks to accept the invitation we received a few days ago to have a community forum at the American Legion in Saukville on September 28th so we can hear from him and provide voters with the information they need to make an informed decision when they go to vote on November 8th,” said Larsen in the release.
But Brooks said he doesn’t see participating in the community forum as being necessary either. “Same thing [as with the debate]. Mr. Poull has written Letters to the Editor, he’s obviously against me,” said Brooks. “I might as well have Donald Trump come in and moderate for Mr. Larsen, then. I mean, come on, you couldn’t find any more biased people. The differences between his reasons for running for office are so diametrically opposed, I don’t think there’s anything in question for the voters.”
The two candidates may not face off on a debate stage, but they will on the ballot in the November 8 general election.