WEST BEND — The League of Women Voters of Ozaukee County announced they are expanding into Washington County and will be holding a meet and greet at Regner Park in West Bend on June 22.
The community meet and greet will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Regner Park Centennial Shelter in West Bend, according to a league press release.
At the event, league leaders and local members will introduce themselves, give a brief overview of league activities and answer questions.
“Made up of your friends and neighbors, there is probably no other national volunteer organization in America that inspires such a great degree of commitment from its members,” according to the press release.
The group says that it is political but non-partisan. The league never supports nor opposes political parties or candidates, according to its press release, and instead it studies issues, develops consensus positions and then actively works to support those positions. The league writes that it is a recognized force in molding political leaders, shaping public policy and promoting informed citizen participation at all levels of government.
The league is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in principle and in practice, according to its press release. DEI is central to the organization's current and future success in engaging all individuals, households, communities and policymakers in creating a more perfect democracy. Representation of the voices in the community will ensure that the league's positions, advocacy and events reflect a democracy of all the people, according to its press release.