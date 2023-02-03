Lebeck wins West Bend Winter Photo Contest

WEST BEND — The city announced this week that Greg Lebeck won the West Bend Winter Photo Contest.
Greg Lebeck’s winning photo beautifully depicts the rising sun glowing through a shroud of gray winter clouds over a line of snow-frosted trees along a wintry walking path.
“We chose Greg’s photo as a finalist because it really captured the winter beauty of West Bend with its awesome sunrise and snow on the trees and the trail,” said West Bend Communications Coordinator Jacob Moller. “But really, it was the public who picked Greg as the winner. We put it up for a vote on Facebook with the five finalists.”
The city received over 90 photo submissions for the contest and narrowed it down to five finalists. The five finalist photographers were Darby Muckerhide, Deana Ostrowski, Jim Rudolph, Mysti Kroenig and Lebeck.
The public voted for their favorite of the five finalist photos by commenting on a Visit West Bend Facebook post earlier this week, and Lebeck’s photo came out on top.
In December 2022, West Bend’s tourism program, Visit West Bend, invited residents to submit their winter photos that show off the city, its surrounding scenery and local activities.
“We’re really excited with how well this contest went and how it was received,” said Moller. “We got lots of great submissions.”
Lebeck will receive a free one-night stay at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in downtown West Best.
West Bend hopes to hold a similar photo contest with a different theme in a couple months, said Moller. Follow the Visit West Bend Facebook page to stay up-to-date.