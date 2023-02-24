Lenten Friday fish fry guide

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Lent runs from Feb. 22 to April 6 this year, and there are plenty of Washington County Friday fish fries to accommodate those observing the season.

For many Christians, Lent is the 40-day period between Ash Wednesday and the Thursday before Easter Sunday, during which people give up foods like meat or dairy and often some other personal vice, like candy or coffee.

For those abstaining from meat during Lent, Friday fish fries can be a welcome respite and something to look forward to each week during the observance.

From special event fish fries to those that can be enjoyed year-round, here is a quick preview of some Friday fish fries in Washington County during Lent.

Friday, Feb. 24

The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, is hosting a fish fry to benefit the organization Wreaths Across America on Feb. 24. The fish fry will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. There are dine-in or carryout options. Call The Columbian at 262- 3349849 to place an order. For more information, visit www.thecolumbianhall.com.

Friday, March 10

Faith United Church of Christ in Slinger is hosting a Helping Hands Fish Fry on March 10 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend.

The event is a fundraiser for six charities that help the community.

Those who attend can designate the charity that receives the proceeds from their meal ticket. The charity options for this year include Albrecht Free Clinic, Casa Guadalupe, Elevate, Family Promise of Washington County, Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge County and Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County.

The fish fry will be prepared by Catering by Bryan. The menu includes baked or fried fish, coleslaw, potatoes, rye bread and a beverage. A children’s menu includes chicken strips or fish with sides. Scrumptious homemade desserts will also be available.

Tickets may be purchased through any of the benefiting charities, as well as The Columbian, Faith United Church of Christ, Nehm’s Floral Greenhouse in Slinger or at the door of the event.

Tickets are $13 for adults in advance and $14 at the door. Cash only.

Friday, March 17

Holy Angels School, 230 N. 8th Ave., West Bend, is hosting its Holy Angels Famous Fish Fry & Gifts From the Heart Raffle on March 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

In addition to the fish fry, there is a raffle and silent auction.

For $15 each, the dinner includes three pieces of fish, rye bread, coleslaw, fries and dessert. Smaller portions and kids’ pasta meals are also available. Dine in or carry out.

All proceeds go to support Holy Angels parish and school.

Friday, March 31

The West Bend Moose Lodge, 1721 Chestnut St., West Bend, is hosting a combination concert and fish fry on Friday, March 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. The featured musician will be Nashville honky-tonk singer/songwriter Jordan Blanchard. The cost is $5 for nonmembers. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Coors Light pints are $2 all night long.

Every Friday during Lent

The following restaurants and pubs offer or have offered regular Friday fish fries that should satisfy any Lent observer.

6th Avenue Barbecue Pit and Bar, 228N 6th Avenue, West Bend 53095

Alma’s Café, 751 Church St., Allenton 53002

Alpine Retreat, 1380 Friess Lake Road, Hubertus 53033

Barton House, 1800 Barton Ave., West Bend 53090

Brazen Head Pub, 147 N Main St., West Bend 53095

Casa Tequila West Bend, 150 S Main St., West Bend 53095

Casa Tequila Hartford, 3461 High Road, Hartford 53027

Copper Penny Family Restaurant, 1700 E Washington St. D, West Bend 53095

Dooley’s, 315 N Main St., West Bend 53095

Gary’s Place West Bend, 110 Wisconsin St., West Bend 53095

Gateway Café, 1041 Fond Du Lac Ave., Kewaskum 53040

Great Outdoors Supper Club, 8906 Forest View Road, Kewaskum 53040

Jail House Restaurant, 897 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend 53095

Jim’s Place, 201 Kettle Moraine Dr S, Slinger 53086

Jimmy’s Restaurant & Bar, N 168, W21212 Main St., Jackson 53037

Little Red Inn, 4900 Hwy 175 Hartford 53027

Our Place, 4721 Hwy 33, West Bend 53095

Riverside Brewery & Restaurant, 255 S Main St., West Bend 53095

Sheryl’s Club 175, 3545 WI-175, Slinger 53086

Silver Lake Country Inn, 5602 Peters Drive, West Bend 53095

Slinger House, 100 W Washington St., Slinger 53086

The Mineshaft, 22 N Main St., Hartford 53027

The Norbert, 115 S Main St., West Bend 53095

Wallace Lake Supper Club, 2472 Wallace Lake Road, West Bend 53090

