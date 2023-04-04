TRENTON — The Town of Trenton will have new leadership later this month, as Mike Lipscomb was elected to the position on Tuesday.
The preliminary results of this week’s election, released Tuesday evening through the Washington County Clerk’s Office, showed Joan Baumgartner receiving 576 votes and Mike Lipscomb getting 1,378. Lipscomb attained 70.4 percent of the total votes.
There were also three write-in votes. The town chair race had 2,110 total votes cast in it.
The town chair position was bound to go to a newcomer this year due to the current chairman, Joe Gonnering, choosing not to seek re-election for another term.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
