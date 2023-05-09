Dementia is scary but it isn’t a guaranteed part of aging and many of the activities that help stave off dementia can be fun, enjoyable and part of a healthy lifestyle.
The three main ways to keep your brain in great shape, according to England’s NiDirect service, is a healthy diet, aerobic exercise and mental stimulation.
HEALTHY DIET
Some foods are better for the brain than others. Foods high in saturated fat are thought to speed mental decline while other foods help the brain.
The Mayo Clinic recommends a Mediterranean diet as studies have shown people who eat it are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s. This diet includes plant-based foods, whole grains, fish and healthy fats such as olive oil. It recommends low amounts of red meat and salt. Omega fatty acids help your cells function correctly, may decrease the risk of heart disease, increase mental focus and slow mental decline.
Henry Ford Health suggests eating a diet filled with fruits, vegetables and whole grains and avoiding saturated fat and sugar. Eating a mix of nourishing foods, they say, can help build new brain cells and fight off mental decline. They suggest keeping a bag of trail mix handy and feeding your brain consistent fuel—every three to five hours—to keep in functioning well.
AEROBIC EXERCISE
Regular exercise is an important part in staying mentally sharp and avoiding dementia. Exercise increases the flow of blood to your brain. Exercise for 30 to 60 minutes at least two to three times a week. When possible, exercise daily.
Henry Ford Health cites preliminary research saying that physical activity is even more beneficial if you combine it with a mental challenge. Exercise such as dancing, marital arts or yoga may offer more benefits than just jogging or swimming.
MENTAL STIMULATION
Give your mind a daily workout as well. There are many ways to do this and the best ones are those that you enjoy. This might involve doing a crossword puzzle, reading more, playing cards or computer games, gardening or going to the theater.
Henry Ford Health recommends picking a new activity such as learning a new language or a new instrument. Mayo Health Clinic warns against watching too much television or taking brain-training programs that overly focus on memorization.
Rather, they suggest picking different activities to “crosstrain” your brain.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
While those three are the main ways to stay mentally sharp, there are lots of other things that studies have shown will help.
Getting enough sleep is important because it helps your brain clear out proteins and consolidates memories. Mayo recommends getting seven to eight hours of consecutive sleep because it gives you more time to store your memories effectively.
Stay socially active. Harvard Medical School said that establishing and maintaining connections improves your mental skills and memories.
Friendships and family connections can provide support during stressful times which reduces the damage stress can do to the brain. Getting involved in community or religious organizations can also help you stay mentally alert.
Henry Ford Health recommends developing friendships with people of different ages, races and ethnic backgrounds as a way of building better brain connections and having a richer life. Talking, resolving conflicts and debating current affairs all help to flex mental muscles.
Harvard Medical School also recommends not smoking and limiting alcohol intake. Mayo also advises keeping your blood vessels healthy.