Local author releases holiday romance inspired by Enchantment in the Park

WEST BEND – West Bend author Alan D. Schmitz is giving away e-book copies of his new eight-chapter, romantic holiday story centered around Enchantment in the Park.
Schmitz has published four novels since he began writing over 12 years ago. His first four novels are political thrillers, the last three of which make up his Senator Series, which focuses on a fearless and adventurous senator out to protect American interests both domestically and abroad. But Schmitz’s most recent writing effort is a surprising departure from his usual work: it’s a short, eight-chapter romantic story that uses West Bend’s Enchantment in the Park as its backdrop. Appropriately enough, it’s titled, “Enchantment in the Park.”
“It’s 180 degrees different than my other books,” said Schmitz. “This is hopefully a feel-good story. Hopefully people laugh a little bit at the comedic elements and the story gives people a good warm Christmas-y feeling inside.”
Besides being a self-described challenge for Schmitz, “Enchantment in the Park” is special for him because his daughter Avery Schmitz, a junior at West Bend East, designed the cover for the ebook.
At the moment, people can go to Schmitz’s website, alandschmitz.com, and sign up for a free e-book copy of “Enchantment in the Park.” If it’s received well, Schmitz said he will explore releasing the book as a hardcover.
Becoming a writer
Earlier in life, Schmitz and his wife, Cindy, built a successful construction business, Schmitz Ready Mix Inc, that employed over one hundred people. After his youngest son left the family home, however, Schmitz started what he calls the next chapter of his life. Schmitz says he has spent the latter part of his life traveling the world to places like Chile, Egypt and Sicily, among other locales. As a writer, Schmitz draws upon his travel experiences.
Schmitz started writing his first novel, “Memories Never Die,” around 2009. Meant only as a gift for his wife, the novel was an action-thriller about an aging war hero from the Midwest suffering from memory loss who has to save his family and the country from terrorists. After his first novel was completed, Schmitz says his wife, Cindy, and his readers encouraged him to keep writing. That’s when he developed The Senator Series.
“I’ve always been a fan of the James Bond and Jack Ryan novels,” said Schmitz. “Since my protagonist is a U.S. senator, I can get him into various situations throughout the world. Either the U.S government is behind him and supporting his activities, or it’s not. Sometimes the U.S. government itself is the antagonist.”
A genre challenge
Schmitz has spent the last 10 years of his life developing his Senator series, which now includes three released books and one book he’s currently working on. That’s what makes his choice to write the romantic comedy holiday story, “Enchantment in the Park,” such a departure for the author.
“During the Christmas season, my wife and I will watch the Hallmark movies,” said Schmitz. “They are pretty formulaic. I thought I could do better. So, I wrote my own story, a little twist on the typical Hallmark love story at Christmastime.”
Schmitz hopes people enjoy the book after they sign up to read it on his website. He is inviting anybody interested to download it, read it and send him their reviews if they enjoyed it.
If Schmitz does end up releasing a physical edition, he is exploring the possibility of gifting it to the Lions Club, so they can sell copies at future Enchantment in the Park iterations.
Schmitz’s first four novels are all available on Amazon right now, and he encourages local readers to read them and leave reviews.