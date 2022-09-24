WEST BEND — September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Melissa Gloff, owner of Coastal Waters Counseling Services, is making it her mission to address the alarming suicide rates among new mothers and adolescents. Launching Lighthouse Family Mental Healthcare, a nonprofit organization offering no-cost services to the community, Gloff hopes to fill an existing gap for care in Washington County.
The most recent statistics from the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, released in September 2021, suicide is the leading cause of death for women in the first year following pregnancy. Gloff believes providing no-cost, nonprofit services for members of the community will increase access to care and remove barriers within the county, resulting in lower rates of postpartum depression and deaths by suicide.
Along with her master’s degree from Simmons University in Boston, Gloff has a certification for Perinatal Mental Health Care through Postpartum Support International. She specializes in traumatic birth, postpartum depression, pregnancy loss, infertility, and anxiety. Given the dire state of perinatal women, 75% of whom have undiagnosed mental health issues (according to the American Hospital Association), Gloff believes her services will provide a much-needed resource for Washington County.
“Our nonprofit services will work to eliminate suicide in perinatal clients by providing free psycho-educational groups focusing on perinatal and postpartum depression, pregnancy loss, and birth trauma,” said Gloff. “Additionally, we will have peer advocates on staff to connect clients with necessary community resources.”
With a passion for holistic treatment, Gloff also has plans to collaborate with health care systems in the county and share resources.
“We would like to offer free training to OB/GYN doctors, nurses, labor nurses, ER staff, and pediatricians' offices on recognizing mental health issues in perinatal women,” she said.
Gloff emphasized the importance of caring for the perinatal population, citing the impact mental illness has on both parents and children.
“If their mental wellness is in check, their outcomes are better,” said Gloff. “If they have undiagnosed mental health issues, it leads to problems with the baby and can have long-term effects cognitively and emotionally if they have attachment issues.”
The National Library of Medicine has also published studies linking maternal mental illness with adverse outcomes, such as poor fetal growth and pre-term delivery.
While perinatal clients will remain a focus for Gloff’s practice, she also plans to use her clinical experience from West Bend High School and Badger Middle School to address and treat mental health concerns in adolescents. According to the Washington County Health Needs Assessment, teenagers in the community are at high risk for suicide. Statistics gathered in the report show the suicide rate per 100,000 in Washington County was 86.1 for teens ages 18-19 in 2017, a stark contrast from the 13.1 suicide rate per 100,000 for the state of Wisconsin.
Through Lighthouse Family Mental Healthcare, middle and high school students will have the opportunity to attend psycho-educational groups, free of charge, beginning in October.
“Mental wellness saves lives,” said Gloff. “I have worked with many teenagers who have had suicide ideation and they are doing much better now. They do not have any thoughts of suicide any longer.”
Those interested in helping Lighthouse Family Mental Healthcare are encouraged to visit Coastal Waters Counseling Services' Facebook page for opportunities to donate. Gifts can also be sent to Lighthouse Family Mental Healthcare, Coastal Waters Counseling Services, 530 Walnut St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Information regarding group sessions or individual services can be found by calling 262-305-8075 or visiting www.coastalwaterscounseling.com.