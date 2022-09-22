SLINGER — Slinger is asking residents to be on the lookout for a new invasive species, the spotted lanternfly, that could make its way to the area, and has the potential to be more harmful than the emerald ash borer.
According to a post on the Slinger Facebook page, the insect has not been spotted in the area yet, but appears to be moving west across the United States from the northeast region of the country.
The “spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred hosts ... If allowed to spread in the United States, this pest could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries,” according to the post.
According to the USDA website about the pest, it is native to China and it showed up in Pennsylvania in September 2014. While the fly doesn’t travel long distances itself, it hitchhikes to new areas through laying its eggs on equipment that is then moved.
“Starting in the fall, [spotted lanternflies] seek out outdoor surfaces and lay mud-like egg masses on tree bark, outdoor gear (such as lawnmowers, bikes, and grills), methods of transport, and more,” said the USDA website. “Spotted lanternfly egg masses are about an inch long and resemble a smear of mud. If found in an area known to have an SLF population, residents should crush them and scrape them off. Travelers passing through SLF quarantine areas should thoroughly check their vehicles, trailers, and even the clothes they are wearing to avoid accidentally moving the spotted lanternfly from a quarantine area to somewhere new.”
The USDA website also said that if you suspect to have found a spotted lanternfly, or its larva, take a picture and report it to the state department of agriculture, in Wisconsin that would be the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, before killing it.
Specific types of trees and crops that the spotted lanternfly feeds on include almonds, apples, apricots, cherries, grapes, hops, maple trees, nectarines, oak trees, peaches, pine trees, plums, poplar trees, sycamore trees, walnut trees and willow trees.
If you have any of these types of trees or crops on your property make sure to watch out for any oozing from the vegetation or them weeping and having a fermented odor, a buildup of sticky fluid on plants or on the ground underneath them or a sooty mold on the vegetation, according to the USDA website.
“The more diligent we are about keeping our eyes open and reporting it, the faster we can get a handle on it,” said the post on the Slinger Facebook page.
For more information about the spotted lanternfly, visit bit.ly/3qXUocE.