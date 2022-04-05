Current Germantown School Board member Michael Loth received 3,375 votes on election day, keeping his seat over Pam Schulz, who obtained 2,115 votes tallied in the preliminary results.
“I just want to thank everyone who supported me the past few months ... I will continue to advocate for equality in our schools and community. Germantown residents need to work together to build up our community, not continually push divisive agendas which divide us,” Schulz said Tuesday.
Loth did not respond to a request for comment.
Preliminary results for the election were released Tuesday evening through the Washington County Clerk’s Office.
All election results released Tuesday evening are preliminary; results remain unofficial until canvassed.