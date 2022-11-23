WEST BEND — The historic downtown in West Bend — long known as historic to the local community — will now be recognized for its historic value at the state level, as the Wisconsin Historic Preservation Office has approved the historic designation for the area.
The Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office met Friday, during which the downtown designation was announced. City Administrator Jay Shambeau and Communications and Economic Development Director Jessica Wildes attended the meeting on behalf of the downtown application.
The city and the Downtown Business Improvement District have been working on the historic designation for several years. Wildes said a number of city staff and community members have worked on it, as well as historic consultant Traci Schnell, who was brought in for West Bend’s application.
“I want to extend my gratitude to former Communications Coordinator Nicole Bell for her dedication and work on this complex project.” Wildes said earlier this month. “We are pleased to see this multi-year project come to fruition.”
Wildes also thanked the State Historic Preservation Office, The Tower Heritage Center and Schnell, among others.
Two years ago, the BID Board began actively collecting information on the National Register, how it works and what the designation would bring to downtown. Since then, various people involved have collected significant information on all different buildings in downtown and their historic information to be included in the application.
With the designation now granted at the state level, the application for downtown West Bend will also go forward to the national level register.
Of the 69 buildings within the downtown historic district, 60 are designated as contributing to the district, which means they possess historical character and attributes that add to the district’s historic value.
“The district is eligible under Criterion A in the area of commerce as it represents the city’s commercial business district and reflects the history of downtown commercial development between 1864 and 1977, when the district was fully developed,” according to the application.
“The district is also locally significant under Criterion C as an intact and visually distinct grouping of mid-tolate-nineteenth to mid-twentieth century commercial buildings that reflect not only nondescript, vernacular commercial styling, but also includes several of high-style examples that were popular during more than a century of development,” the application continued.
Downtown West Bend includes a dozen different architectural styles across more than a hundred years of local history, as individuals building from the mid-1800s to the 1970s designed buildings using Italianate, Queen Anne, German renaissance revival, classical revival, twentieth century commercial, Mediterranean revival, Georgian Revival, colonial revival, eclectic period revival, art deco, contemporary and new traditional architecture.
While the overall impression of downtown has become eclectic as many styles are interspersed among each other, that also creates a walkthrough of many parts of West Bend’s history in one place.
Moving forward, the district’s official designation will present some advantages to the city and properties. While people in West Bend have long referred to the downtown area as historic, the official designation will improve the city’s ability to market it as a historic destination for tourism and development purposes.
There are also tax credits for historic buildings and those that contribute to historic districts available at the state and federal levels. Information from state employees with the National Register, shared earlier in the three-year nomination process, indicated a business improving a historic building could receive 20 percent tax credits from both government levels for a project’s costs.
City information shared earlier this year noted the district’s being designated historical would not place restrictions on property or business owners beyond the local regulations that already exist, or prevent them from improving or modifying their buildings as they choose. While there was a time when such designations came with regulations, the National Register is largely an honorific now.
They would, however, need to meet certain standards to receive the preservation tax credits through their historic listing, according to National Register information.