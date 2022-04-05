KEWASKUM – Fuzz Martin led seven candidates competing for four Village of Kewaskum Trustee seats with 478 votes, or 18.27% of the votes. The other three candidates that won seats are incumbent Richard Knoebel with 464 votes (17.73%), Justin D. Weninger with 453 votes (17.31%) and incumbent Nate Wendelborn with 364 votes (13.91%).
These four candidates defeated Mary Schlitt, who had 353 votes (13.49%), Teresa Meltz with 298 votes (11.39%) and Marnie Parse with 190 votes (7.26%).
Martin said he is prioritizing building better village facilities.
“Our officers work in an outdated police station where they process evidence on the same table that they eat lunch on, there is no place for a female officer to change and officers must go home to shower if they are exposed to blood-borne pathogens,” said Martin. “We’re in an extremely competitive job market — if we want to retain our officers and other village employees, we have to compete with municipalities like Jackson that have great facilities.”
Martin also wants to prioritize reopening the pool at Kiwanis park by “finding a positive, lasting solution to keep the believed amenity open to the residents of Kewaskum.”
Weninger also prioritizes getting a new police station and reopening the Kiwanis Park pool, but he is also focused on other issues. He is going to prioritize “our current sewer and water situation” and the Highway 45 project. In addition, he also wants to allow ATVs and UTVs in town.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.